The Tano Jones Revelry: The Peak 107.1 WXPK Summer Series - The Barley House On Sunday, August 25, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tano Jones Revelry - The Barley Beach House

Tano Jones of The Tano Jones Revelry

"Daisy" Single Artwork

The Tano Jones Revelry - Acoustic Performance - The Peak 107.1 - WXPK Summer Sessions Series - Sunday, August 25, 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Soup and Seeds Tour continues as singer, songwriter, and producer Tano Jones of The Tano Jones Revelry announced that he will be performing an acoustic set in Rye, NY at The Barley's Beach House in Rye, New York just prior to and songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter. The event is on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and is being promoted by The Peak 107.1 - WXPK which is a legendary radio station in the Adult Album Alternative format based out of Hudson Valley, New York. The show is part of the The Peak's Summer Sessions series that is featuring the likes of The Heavy Heavy, Cassandra Lewis, Daniel Donato, Chris Barron of The Spin Doctors, Frank Turner and Jade Bird to name just a few.Soup and Seeds is a charitable program coined by Tano whereby a pledge is made within each city that is supporting The Tano Jones Revelry music. The Tano Jones Revelry will make either a non-perishable or a monetary donation to a selected food bank within the town that they travel to throughout the year. The goal is to leave each town just a little better than they found it while encouraging their fanbase to hopefully do the same. Soup and Seeds was officially born and launched in Madison, WI at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin which is a member of Feeding America. TJR visited Second Harvest after the group performed at WMMM's Live from Studio M earlier in 2024.Based on national radio success received from their recent single“Daisy”. The feel-good, lively, infectious and captivating track has risen as high as #40 on the Billboard and Mediabase“All Stations” charts. Support for“Daisy” has come from a variety of stations all over the country such as KCSN/Los Angeles, WXRV/Boston, KGSR-F2/Austin, WXPK/Hudson Valley and WCBE/Columbus. The buzz for the band and their debut album Spinning North has been tremendous, to date the album has been garnered well over 18 million streams on Spotify alone.Spinning North is now available for streaming and purchase across all platforms HERE .For press inquiries, please contact:Leo Lavoro...1-917-592-0716

Kevin Cassidy

Soup Can Music Co.

+1 586-419-0333

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Daisy - Shine the Light - Lyric Video