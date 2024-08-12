A New Book By Supply Chain Guru Kerim Kfuri Reveals The Ups And Downs Of Supply Chains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, US, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Passive Cedars LLC is thrilled to announce the release of "Supply Chain Seesaw: The Ups & Downs," the latest book by seasoned veteran Kerim Kfuri . With over two decades of cross-border trade and Management (SCM) leadership experience, Kfuri offers an invaluable resource for professionals, students, and newcomers alike, seeking to master the intricacies of SCM."Supply Chain Seesaw" explores the dynamic and interconnected world of logistical components, drawing parallels to the balance between suppliers and customers. Kfuri's unique approach to supply chain management, inspired by his extensive practical leadership experience, shines through in this insightful and practical guide.For the first time, readers will be introduced to Kfuri's three pillar quality control management system - Procurement, Production, Inventory (PPI) Pyramid diagrams, and his innovative“Seesaw Socio-EconomicTM” theory. These concepts are designed to explain and mitigate risks in mass production and SCM.The book is not just theoretical but is enriched with real-world examples from Kfuri's career. It addresses pre-production nuances, the role of AI and machine learning, and other contemporary challenges and solutions in SCM. Kfuri's authoritative and applicable insights make this book a transformative tool for SCM approaches across various industries.Whether you are a seasoned professional refining your strategies, a student exploring SCM intricacies, or a newcomer building a strong foundation, "Supply Chain Seesaw" is an essential read for achieving business success in an ever-evolving field.About the Author:----------------------Kerim Kfuri brings over 20 years of experience in cross-border trade and SCM leadership. His personal philosophy and practical leadership advice, coupled with his extensive sourcing background as the CEO of The Atlas Network , provide a unique perspective essential for navigating the complexities of SCM.For more information about the book and to order your copy, go to Supply Chain Seesaw's website .

