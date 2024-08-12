Vertexone Named Certifying Organization For President's Volunteer Service Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the and utility industry, is proud to announce its designation as a certifying organization for The Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), a prestigious civil honor bestowed on behalf of the President of the United States in recognition of individuals and groups who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service and civic participation over the last year.

“The award recognizes the important role volunteers play in bolstering America's strength and deeply reflects the core values upheld by VertexOne,” VertexOne Chief Human Resource Officer, Elizabeth Reed said.“We believe that giving back to the communities in which we live and serve is not just a responsibility, but a privilege, and a cornerstone of who we are as a company.”

“When we talk about our “Do Rights” this isn't just corporate lip-service,” VertexOne Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Jornod added, referring to the company's quartet of core values.“They're the foundational pillars of who we are not just as a company, but as the individuals who encompass it.”

“Our commitment to bettering our communities extends far beyond our own vested interests as a business entity but is a prerogative of each and every one of us who strive to leave this world better than we found it,” Jornod said.“So to be named an official certifying organization for the PVSA is an exceptional honor and an outstanding way to celebrate our extraordinary employees who embody our values of volunteerism and community service, and reflect the best of the American spirit.”

As a certifying organization, VertexOne will help keep validated records of their employee's volunteer activities and hours, nominate potential recipients of the award, and distribute awards to those who meet or exceed the award criteria. Employees will also be eligible for VertexOne's Volunteer Time Off (VTO) policy which grants employees additional flexibility to volunteer for the cause of their choice.

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit .

