Kuwait Mourns Al-Sabah Family Patriarch, KNG Chief Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait lost on Monday a patriarch of Family, Chief of the National Guard, Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah who passed away at the age of 98, after spending long years in the service of his country.

Throughout his career, Sheikh Salem occupied a number of significant official and honorary positions, alongside an abundance of charitable projects and societal endeavors inside and outside of the country.

He was born in 1926 in Al-Sheoukh Neighborhood in the heart what is currently Kuwait City, and began his tutelage at the hands of Al-Mulla Hamada and Al-Mulla Marshad Al-Sulieman as was the tradition at the time.

Following this, Sheikh Salem enrolled in the first official school of the country, Al-Mubarkiya, and after which Al-Ahmadiya school, where he received both scientific and literary education.

In the early 50s and after oil revenues began to accelerate development in the country, Sheikh Salem joined public service, as he headed a number of projects that contributed to the construction of the country and modernizing its lifestyle.

In the early stages of his career, Sheikh Salem had been closely working with Sheikh Fahad Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, as he served as his deputy when the latter was chief of municipality and public works departments.

Sheikh Salem, in the year 1959, he headed the constructions council tasked with development and planning projects, as well as served as chief of the public works department tasked with executing these projects.

In the early 60s, Sheikh Salem took over position of Chief of Municipal Council, laws of which at the time stipulated that its speaker would be of the ruling family.

In the aftermath of Kuwait's independence in 1961, Sheikh Salem was a member of the constitutional assembly, and contributed to the writing of the constitution.

He occupied position of Minister of Public Works in the country's first formed government following independence, during the reign of late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

He continued serving as Public Works Minister until 1964, and was also first granted his first honorary position in 1963 as head of Kuwaiti Engineering Society.

Crowning his long career, in the year 1967, Sheikh Salem became Chief of Kuwait National Guard, establishing it as a vital national entity responsible for the safety, security and stability of the country.

During his presidency, Sheikh Salem was intent on supporting the army in defense of the country, against all who attempt to violate its borders, as well as cooperate with police force in safekeeping stability, and protecting the frontlines against all threats.

Sheikh Salem also handled a number of notable security and military positions, including member of higher defense council since 1969, and member of national Security Council since 2005.

In appreciation of his devotion and service to the country's late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree bestowing title of His Highness upon him.

The late Sheikh Salem was also known for his contribution to humanitarian and social projects including his donation of KD 100 million on the year 2007 for citizens in need, and parents of martyrs as well as KD 10 million for families of martyrs.

In the year 2000, he launched Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Informatics Award, an exemplary activity on local and regional levels, aiming to raise awareness, and encourage talents.

Sheikh Salem also had a special interest in nature, as he was enamored with both the desert, hunting trips, and nautical activities.