Kuwait PM Receives Omani Amb.

KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received, Monday, at Bayan Palace Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi. Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil attended the meeting.

