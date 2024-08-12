Ekholding Announces Promoting Investment, Gas Production In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKHolding) announced boosting investments to promote exploratory operations and increasing production in excellence centers inside of Egypt.

In a press release, EKHolding mentioned that this was in a meeting between Egyptian of Oil Kareem Badawi and corporate Chief of Board of Directors Luai Al-Kharafi in which the two handled a number of important topics.

This comes after the company's success in first exploratory field, which began production in June 2024, the second field is expected to begin production next September.

EKHolding's investments in exploration and development of the North Sinai marine field reached USD 247 million since 2017. (end)

aff









MENAFN12082024000071011013ID1108544180