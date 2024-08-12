Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition market Is Projected To Reach USD 16.37 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Market

Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Is Projected To Reach USD 16.37 Billion By 2032

- Analytica global

According to a research report published by Analytica Global, Companies covered: Adisseo France S.A.S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Royal DSM N.V, Evonik Industries Ag, Nutreco N.V., Alltech

New York, July 30, 2024 (EIN Press Newswire) -- According to Analytica global, Global Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Market Size Was Estimated USD 12.09 Billion In 2023 & Projected To Reach USD 16.37 Billion By 2032, At CAGR Of 4.1% (2024-2032).

Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition are supplements incorporated into animal diets to enhance feed quality and boost animal health and performance. The increasing awareness of the advantages of feed additives, coupled with recent disease outbreaks, is driving positive growth in the animal feed additives market.

Key Takeaways:

.In 2022, the amino acid segment led the market by additive type, accounting for 36.1% of the total revenue.

.The dry form segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

.The poultry segment held the largest market share by livestock, with 39% in 2022.

.Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2022, with the highest revenue share of 35.8%.

.Europe is projected to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the global Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Market:

Several factors influence the growth of the animal feed additives market, including:

.Rising Consumer Awareness: Increasing awareness among consumers about livestock diseases like swine flu and foot-and-mouth disease has heightened concerns regarding meat quality and safety, driving the adoption of feed additives.

.Urbanization: The rapid pace of urbanization is a key driver of the growing demand for meat products, which in turn boosts livestock production and fuels the demand for animal feed additives.

.Nutritional Benefits: Animal feed additives are rich in essential nutrients, including minerals, vitamins, and other key ingredients, which significantly contribute to their high demand in the global market.

Key Trends in the Global Animal Feed Additives Market

As demand for livestock products grows, producers are focusing on enhancing yields through advanced technologies, particularly in the pig and poultry meat sectors. Manufacturers in the animal feed additives market are increasingly incorporating additional nutrients and flavors into their products. A rising consumer awareness about the benefits of fat-soluble vitamins is driving a shift towards vitamin-based animal feed additives.

Market Growth

The growth of the market is driven by rising consumer awareness about livestock health. Livestock farmers are increasingly adopting high-quality animal feed additives to enhance the performance and well-being of their animals. The demand for clean and safe meat-based products is a key factor contributing to the expansion of the animal feed additives market. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in demand for eggs, milk, dairy products, fish, and meat due to their health benefits, which further boosted the global market for feed additives.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the Animal Feed Additives Market, capturing the largest market share of 4.1%, and is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the region's abundant livestock and diverse agrarian economies. Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global market, with Spain's pork industry seeing notable expansion due to lower product prices, driving demand for feed additives. Additionally, rising meat consumption in North America is expected to contribute to the region's strong market position in the global animal feed additives market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are actively engaging in product innovation, launching new products, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, and expanding their geographic presence as essential strategies to maintain their competitive edge. Many companies in the animal feed additives market are focusing on enhancing product quality and nutritional value. Notable players include: Adisseo France S.A.S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Royal DSM N.V, Evonik Industries Ag, Nutreco N.V., Alltech and Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report AttributeDetails

Market Value (2023)USD 12.09 billion

Market Size (2032)USD 16.37 Billion

CAGR (from 2023 to 2032)4.1%

Asia Pacific Revenue Share35.9%

Historic Period2019 to 2023

Base Year2023

Forecast Year2024 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing consumption of dairy products is fueling the growth of the animal feed additives market, driven by their health benefits and diverse applications. As cows are the primary source of dairy products like milk, cream, butter, yogurt, and cheese, cattle farming is flourishing across various regions. This growth is expected to boost the demand for animal feed additives in the global market.

Market Restraints

The primary factor limiting market growth is the rising cost of raw materials. Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and feed acids are typically derived from natural sources like seeds, plant leaves, and tree bark. The escalating initial costs associated with extracting these natural products hinder market expansion. Additionally, the presence of alternative animal feeds negatively affects the growth of the global animal feed additives market.

Market Opportunities

The animal feed additives industry is experiencing growth due to the rising global demand for dairy products. The rapid increase in livestock adoption, coupled with growing awareness among livestock farmers about livestock health, is fueling the expansion of the animal feed additives market. Additionally, government regulations limiting the use of synthetic additives are expected to create lucrative opportunities for natural animal feed additives during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Market:

Additive Type Insight

In terms of additive types, the amino acid segment led the market with a significant share of 36.2% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Amino acids are highly favored for their benefits in enhancing immunity and supporting animal growth. They also help prevent nail and skin issues and play a crucial role in avoiding brain dysfunction, which can lead to muscle coordination problems in animals.

Form Insight

Regarding form, the dry segment held the largest revenue share of 54.8% in 2023. Dry feed additives are preferred by pet owners due to their ease of mixing with feed, convenience in storage, and handling.

Livestock Insights

In 2023, the poultry segment led the market, holding the largest share of 38%, and is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the steady growth in broiler production across various regions and the increasing preference for protein-rich diets. Emerging economies are anticipated to continue leading the poultry feed sector due to their growing populations and rising meat consumption.

Recent Development of the Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Market:

July 25, 2024- A leading agricultural biotech firm, NutriTech Labs, has introduced a new range of amino acid supplements designed to enhance the growth and productivity of livestock. This development aims to address the rising demand for high-quality animal protein and is expected to impact the market by improving feed efficiency and animal health.

August 1, 2024- GreenFeed Solutions has announced a breakthrough in sustainable nutrient formulations for animal feed. The new product line focuses on reducing environmental impact by incorporating eco-friendly ingredients and innovative processing techniques, aligning with global sustainability goals and addressing consumer concerns over environmental footprint.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

.Amino acids & Proteins

.Minerals (macro & trace)

.Vitamins

.Organic Acids

.Fibers & Carbohydrates

.Others

By Application

.Poultry Feed

.Aquatic Feed

.Canine Feed

.Equine Feed

.Swine Feed

.Ovine Feed

.Bovine Feed

By Geography

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Middle East & Africa

.Latin America

Key Players:

.Adisseo France S.A.S

.Archer Daniels Midland Company

.BASF SE

.Cargill

.Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl

.Royal DSM N.V

.Evonik Industries Ag

.Nutreco N.V.

.Alltech

Some key questions answered in the Acids And Nutrients In Animal Nutrition Market:

1 are the primary acids and nutrients used in animal nutrition?

2 does the demand for animal protein influence the market for acids and nutrients?

3 are the major trends impacting the Acids and Nutrients in Animal Nutrition market?

4 are regulatory changes affecting the market?

5 are the challenges faced by stakeholders in the market?

6 regions are experiencing the most significant growth in the Acids and Nutrients in Animal Nutrition market?

