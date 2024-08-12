Introduction Of Effective Drugs To Drive The Anti-HIV Drugs Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a chronic and life-threatening infectious disease, which can be transferred from one person to another through blood-to-blood and sexual contact. It is a virus that immune cells known as CD-4 cells, further lowering the immunity. Rising prevalence of is prompting the need for effective anti-HIV drugs.

Anti-HIV drugs help in preventing the multiplication of the HIV virus, thereby reducing the risk of transmission. Currently, HIV is treated using drugs belonging to classes such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs). Some of the prominent drugs available in the market include Truvada, Atripla, Stribild, and Prezista/Prezcobix. The anti-HIV drug market's most prominent driver is the rising government initiative to awareness regarding the causes, symptoms, and treatments of HIV. Additionally, the introduction of cost-effective generic drugs drives the market growth.



Key Highlights



The anti-HIV market was valued at USD 26,883.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing number of pipeline products to address the growing prevalence of HIV drive the market growth.

The multi-class combination drugs segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to their efficacy in inhibiting multiple aspects of HIV transmission, such as incoming viral load, virus-infected cells, and cells susceptible to HIV infection.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2018 owing to increasing awareness about HIV drugs and improving healthcare infrastructure in both developed and developing countries.



Key Players



Gilead Sciences IncSciences, Inc.

ViiV Healthcare

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Shionogi

Cipla Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



Recent Development



In June 2018, Merck received the U.S. FDA approval for DELSTRIGO (doravirine, lamivudine,tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and PIFELTRO (doravirine) for HIV treatment



Anti-HIV Drugs Market Segmentation

By Medication Class



Multi-class combination drugs

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs)

HIV integrase stand transfer inhibitors



By Distribution Channel



Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

E-commerce



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





