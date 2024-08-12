North America To Anticipated The Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Nucleic acid isolation and purification is an initial step in the study of molecular biology and recombinant DNA technique. It allows the processing of several samples in less time, minimizes loss of nucleic acid degradation, and improves productivity and effectiveness in the laboratory.

The biotechnology and segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. DNA or RNA isolation and purification are essential steps of drug discovery, target identification, and phase testing during drug development. Several pharmaceutical companies are making substantial investments in R&D activities for drug discovery projects, further driving the segment growths.

Rising adoption of CRISPR technology to identify and validate novel therapeutics provides an impetus to the market growth. The introduction of genome editing techniques and reduction in R&D costs accelerates the process of drug development, further driving the adoption of nucleic acid and extraction kits in the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Impact of COVID-19

Biopharmaceutical companies are at the frontline in the human response to the pandemic coronavirus and are actively working to examine the genome of Sars-Cov-2 and develop a vaccine. The companies are heavily investing in R&D activities and are adopting nucleic acid isolation and purification technique to derive viable solutions.



Key Highlights



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market was valued at USD 2,400 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period on account of increasing public-private funding for life science research, technological progressions, and growing automation.

The kits segment is predicted to hold the largest market share for their low cost and ease of use in gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning.

In 2019, the diagnostics segment held the largest market share on account of growing awareness about genomic diagnostics and rising efficiency of genomic sequencing in the diagnosis of diseases.

North America dominates the nucleic acid isolation and purification market on account of rising R&D expenditure by biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, technological advancements, and government support.



Key Players



QIAGEN

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher; F.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Promega Corporation

NorgenBiotek Corp



Recent Development



In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Brammer Bio, a leader in viral vector manufacturing for gene and cell therapies.



Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Segmentation

By Product



Kits

Reagents

Instruments



By Method



Column-Based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification





By Type



Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

Total RNA Isolation and Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

Micro RNA Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

PCR Cleanup



By Application



Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research



By End-User



Research Centres and Academic and Government Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle-East and Africa





