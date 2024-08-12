Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa Stankovic? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In July 2024, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their split, and many fans were devastated by the news. They did not state the reason for their split, but now the actress' social posts have left the netizens debating over their relationship.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have called it quits. The talk about their split began with IPL 2024 and ended with 2024. After India won the World Cup 2024, they declared their divorce. Hardik and Natasa married in 2020, and in July 2024, they announced their separation. Many others were heartbroken by the news.

Many people sympathised with Hardik Pandya, and Natasa Stankovic bore the brunt of the criticism from netizens for her judgement. Her recent social media activities has renewed interest in their connection.

A Reddit member has published a message claiming that Hardik Pandya cheated on Natasa Stankovic. This assumption is based on Natasa's previous social activity. The user posted screenshots of posts liked by Natasa on Instagram.

The posts that have been loved are on 'cheating', 'toxic relationship', and other topics. Thus, netizens are creating crazy predictions. The individual captioned their image, "Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse: Apparently Hardik Cheated On Her, Leading To Divorce."

The tweet has elicited strong emotions, including criticism of the cricketer. However, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been completely silent on the matter. They have not aired their dirty laundry in public, nor have they revealed the true cause of their divorce.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced on social media that they had amicably chosen to separate ways. He said that they did everything they could to be together, but the choice was taken in the best interests of both parties. They said that the decision was difficult to make.



Natasa and Hardik have a son, Agastya. Natasa recently travelled to Serbia, her homeland, to spend time with her family. She accompanied her son, Agastya. She published a few images, claiming that Agastya had a fantastic time in Serbia. Hardik tweeted images of himself and his kid celebrating their World Cup 2024 victory.