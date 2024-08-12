Olympics director lauds Paris Games for achieving ‘full gender parity’

(MENAFN) Thomas Bach, the outgoing President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), lauded the Paris Games for achieving "full gender parity" during his farewell address at the closing ceremony on Sunday. This commendation came amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding the eligibility of two female boxers.



In his speech, as the Olympic flame was extinguished, Bach heralded the Paris as the first to be fully realized under the IOC's Olympic Agenda reforms. These reforms aim to make the Games "younger, more urban, more inclusive, and more sustainable," he noted. Bach proudly declared the Paris Games as the "first ever Olympic Games with full gender parity."



Despite the celebratory tone, the Games faced significant scrutiny, particularly in the women's boxing division. The controversy centered on two athletes, Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu-ting from Chinese Taipei, who won gold medals in their weight classes. Both athletes were previously disqualified from the World Championships organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to issues related to sex verification tests. However, they were permitted to compete in Paris following additional evaluations.



The participation of Khelif and Lin sparked public outrage, particularly after Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her bout against Khelif, citing intense physical discomfort and emotional distress. Carini's abrupt exit and emotional reaction added fuel to the debate.



In response to the backlash, Olympic officials defended their decision to allow Khelif and Lin to compete. Bach emphasized the IOC’s commitment to a scientifically sound approach to gender verification, stating that the organization would not be swayed by what he described as a "defamation campaign" from politically motivated groups. He challenged critics to present a scientifically valid method for distinguishing between male and female athletes, asserting the IOC's readiness to consider it.



Despite the controversies, Bach framed the Paris Olympics as a celebration of athletic excellence and described the event as "Seine-sational," a nod to the river that flows through the French capital. The Games, according to Bach, epitomized the best of sport and showcased the IOC’s dedication to gender equality and progressive reforms.

