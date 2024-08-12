Talwiinder, Real Boss' Hard Hitting Single ‘DND’ Is A Reminder To Guard Your Emotions Fiercely

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Singers Talwiinder and Real Boss have unveiled their new banger titled 'DND' on Monday, calling it a powerful anthem of self respect and independence.

The three minute 24 seconds has electrifying vibes of Talwiinder and Real Boss, and it transcends the realm of conventional love songs, emerging as a powerful anthem that will resonate deeply with anyone who treasures self-respect and self-worth.

Reflecting on the song, Talwiinder said: "For 'DND,' we wanted to create something that transcends the ordinary. It's a powerful anthem of self-respect and independence. The message is clear-- know your worth and never let anyone play with your emotions."

"Our inspiration came from the resilience and strength we see in people every day. We hope 'DND' resonates with listeners and empowers them to embrace their inner strength," added Talwiinder.

'DND' features the commanding hook 'mere jajbaatan naal na khel', a resolute battle cry for all who refuse to let others toy with their emotions.

The duo have masterfully crafted a track that goes beyond the rhythmic allure, championing the essence of self-empowerment and unwavering self-reliance. The music video promises an intriguing interplay of visuals seamlessly woven into a compelling narrative, poised to leave viewers spellbound.

Real Boss shared: "DND is a sound that compels you to stand tall and embrace your worth. From the moment we started working on it, we knew it had to be something that not only gets people moving but also inspires them to value themselves."

"The message is all about self-respect-- it's a reminder to guard your emotions fiercely. 'DND' is our tribute to that unshakeable resolve," added Real Boss.

The song is available on Real Boss's YouTube channel.

Hailing from Delhi, Talwiinder is known for his songs like 'Tere Saath', 'Gallan 4', and 'Nasha'.

The Canadian hip-hop artist Real Boss is renowned for his distinctive fusion of classic and modern hip-hop. He has belted out songs like 'Hip Te Hop', 'Desi Hip Hop', and 'Murder'.