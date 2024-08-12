S-Africa encounters USD21 billion shortfall in coal-to-renewable transition

(MENAFN) South Africa's ambitious plan to transition from to is encountering significant hurdles, with a crucial USD21 billion shortfall impeding the expansion of its power grid. The grid expansion is vital for accommodating renewable energy sources and addressing the nation’s reliance on coal, which currently supplies 80 percent of its electricity.



The proposed expansion involves constructing 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) of new power lines and pylons. However, the state-owned utility, Eskom, is grappling with a massive debt of over 400 billion rand (USD21.3 billion) and outstanding payments from municipalities, which complicates the funding process.



To address the shortfall, the South African government is exploring various funding avenues, including private sector investment and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) financing. Although donors have pledged USD11.6 billion for climate initiatives, they are hesitant to allocate funds to Eskom without sovereign guarantees, which the government is currently unable to provide.



Energy Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa has emphasized the urgency of resolving the funding issue, as the grid expansion is essential for integrating renewable energy and mitigating persistent power shortages. The government is also considering regulatory reforms to attract investors and establish partnerships with international entities, including China, to secure the necessary investment for the transition.

