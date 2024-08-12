Iraq attains wheat self-abundance

(MENAFN) Iraq has reached a milestone in agricultural production by achieving wheat self-sufficiency for the second year in a row, according to official reports. The country produced 6.3 million tons of wheat this year, marking a 21 percentincrease from the 5.2 million tons produced last year.



Haider Nouri Al-Garaawi, director general of Iraq’s grain board, attributed the notable increase to favorable weather conditions, including substantial rainfall, and the adoption of modern irrigation techniques. He stated that the country’s wheat reserves are expected to be sufficient until next April without the need for imports. However, private millers might still import wheat to fulfill their demands. Additionally, Iraq plans to sell a surplus of approximately 1.6 million tons of wheat to local private millers for flour production.



The country’s wheat production relies heavily on rainfall and the water flow from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. The Iraqi government supports domestic farmers by purchasing local wheat at nearly double the global market price and provides 4.7 million tons of wheat annually through a subsidy program. Despite achieving self-sufficiency, Iraq has historically sourced wheat from the United States, Australia, and Canada to supplement its needs.



