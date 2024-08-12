Apogee Therapeutics Provides Pipeline Progress And Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

APG333, a subcutaneous half-life extended anti-TSLP antibody, added to portfolio to provide for potential best-in-class combination efficacy across multiple respiratory indications, expected to enter the in 2025

Apogee plans combination studies of 777 + 990 (IL-13 and OX40L) and 777 + 333 (IL-13 and TSLP), with the potential for greater efficacy across I&I diseases, starting with the first clinical trial of the APG777 and APG990 combination in 2025

$790 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with runway into 2028

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today reported pipeline highlights and second quarter financial results.

“The first half of this year has been marked with significant pipeline progress and a focus on further defining our strategy that will enable us to deliver on our goal of reshaping the standard of care for patients in I&I by developing treatments with potential best-in-class monotherapy and combination efficacy and improved dosing schedules,” said Michael Henderson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apogee.“A key component of that strategy is combining several of our pipeline programs, including APG333, which is our newly added compound targeting TSLP. TSLP is a validated target with one compound approved for asthma without a biomarker requirement, and which has recent clinical data demonstrating potential for treatment of a broader respiratory disease population, including COPD. We have strategically built a unique portfolio of IL-13, IL-4Rα, OX40L and TLSP inhibitors that enable multiple combinations in dermatology and respiratory diseases with the potential for deeper and broader responses. With our continued execution of the pipeline, our expected milestones are on track and we have a strong cash position taking us into 2028. We look forward to discussing our programs and additional plans for combination approaches in further detail at our R&D Day in December this year.”

Pipeline and Corporate Highlights and Upcoming Milestones



First patient dosed in APG777 Phase 2 trial and on track for Part A data in 2H 2025: APG777 is a novel, subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting IL-13 – a critical cytokine in inflammation and a primary driver of AD.



In May, the company commenced dosing in the Phase 2 clinical trial of APG777 in patients with moderate-to-severe AD; 16-week proof-of-concept induction data from Part A of the trial are expected in the second half of 2025.



The trial is designed to combine the typical Phase 2a and 2b portions of a clinical trial into a single protocol. The primary endpoint of each part of the study is mean percentage change in EASI score from baseline to Week 16. The Phase 2 APG777 trial in asthma is expected to include APG777 as a monotherapy and APG777 in combination with APG333, combining IL-13 and TSLP inhibition, pending Phase 1 clinical trial data from APG333.



Phase 1 APG990 HV clinical trial set to start ahead of schedule in 3Q 2024 : APG990 is a novel, SQ half-life extended mAb targeting OX40L, initially being developed for AD. OX40L is located further upstream in the inflammatory pathway than IL-13 or IL-4Rα and targeting it could have broader impact on the inflammatory cascade by inhibiting Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 pathways. With current approved biologics only targeting two mechanisms of action (IL-13 and IL4Rα) in AD, OX40L could represent another therapeutic option for patients, especially the portion of patients who do not benefit from currently available treatments. In addition, based on our preclinical studies, we believe APG990 can be dosed every three to six months in maintenance, which, if our clinical trials are successful, would represent a significant improvement compared to first generation OX40L antibodies that are expected to be dosed every four to twelve weeks.



The company has received regulatory clearance in Australia and plans to initiate a Phase 1 APG990 clinical trial in HVs in the third quarter of 2024 with interim data expected in 2025.

Phase 1 APG808 trial on track for 4Q 2024 interim data readout: APG808 is a SQ extended half-life mAb targeting IL-4Rα, a target with clinical validation across eight Type 2 allergic diseases. APG808 has similar binding affinity for IL-4Rα as a first generation mAb, DUPIXENT, and has demonstrated similar inhibition to DUPIXENT across three in vitro assays that measure downstream functional inhibition of the IL-13/IL-4 pathway (pSTAT6 induction, inhibition of TF-1 proliferation, and inhibition of TARC secretion).





The company expects to share interim data from the Phase 1 HV clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Pending results of the Phase 1 HV clinical trial, Apogee plans to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial in asthma with data expected in the first half of 2025.



APG333, a novel SQ half-life extended anti-TSLP antibody, added to portfolio earlier in the year, with supporting third-party evidence of broad potential of target inhibition in asthma and COPD: APG333 is a fully-human mAb targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). TSLP is an epithelial cell-derived cytokine that has emerged as an attractive validated target for the treatment of I&I indications, with the potential to be used in combination with other mAbs for potentially greater efficacy in broader populations. TSLP plays important roles in Type 2 and Type 3 inflammation, particularly in both eosinophilic and non-eosinophilic inflammation. TSLP inhibition has been clinically validated, with one approved product on the market for the treatment of severe asthma without biomarker or phenotype restrictions. Based on its mechanism, TSLP inhibition could offer treatment to the approximately 40% of severe asthma patients with low Type 2 inflammation.



The company plans to nominate a development candidate by the end of 2024 and initiate a Phase 1 APG333 clinical trial in healthy volunteers (HV) in 2025.

Pending Phase 1 data, the company has the opportunity to combine APG333 with APG777, combining IL-13 and TSLP inhibition, to drive potential best-in-class efficacy in respiratory indications.



Potential to expand patient reach with best-in-class efficacy and dosing with planned APG777 and APG990 combination approach, combining IL-13 and OX40L inhibition: Apogee plans to develop APG777 and APG990 together as a potential first-in-class coformulation combining deep and sustained inhibition of Type 2 inflammation via APG777's inhibition of IL-13 with broader inhibition of Type 1-3 inflammation through APG990's inhibition of OX40L. These combined mechanisms offer the potential for improved clinical responses over monotherapy across a variety of I&I diseases while our approach of coformulating two extended half-life mAbs holds the potential for best-in-class dosing. The company plans to initiate the first clinical trial of the APG777 and APG990 combination in 2025.

Expanded board of directors : In May, drug development expert Lisa Bollinger, M.D., joined Apogee's board of directors. Dr. Bollinger has over 30 years of experience in drug development, with deep regulatory experience gained within both the U.S. FDA and multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and most recently served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Global Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Safety at Merck, where she led the general medicine therapeutic area in regulatory affairs.

Apogee Therapeutics 2024 Virtual R&D Day to be held in December: The company plans to highlight progress across its pipeline and showcase its path to reshaping the standard of care in I&I by bringing forward monotherapy and combination treatments that offer the potential for best-in-class efficacy and improved dosing.



Second Quarter Financial Results

Cash Position : As of June 30, 2024, Apogee had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $789.6 million. Apogee expects that its existing cash will enable it to fund its current operating expenses into the first quarter of 2028.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $33.2 million, compared to $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. R&D expenses increased primarily due to further development of the company's APG777, APG808 and APG990 and APG333 programs and advancement of its pipeline into clinical trials, preclinical testing of potential combinations, as well as increases in personnel costs, including equity-based compensation expense, associated with the growth of its R&D team.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $10.9 million, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. G&A expenses increased primarily due to increases in personnel costs, including equity-based compensation, associated with the growth of the company's G&A team, as well as increased costs related to being a public company, including for legal, IT and professional services, and to support the growth of the business.

Net Loss : Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $33.8 million, compared to the net loss for the second quarter of 2023 which was $18.9 million. Net loss increased primarily as a result of higher R&D and G&A expenses as described above, partially offset by higher interest income.

