Ocean Network Express Featured In China Daily's Documentary 'Innovation & Disruption Leaders'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Container will continue to evolve and ONE wants to be a major player in that sector” - CEO Jeremy NixonSINGAPORE, ASIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Express (ONE), a leading global container carrier, is set to be featured in a documentary titled "Innovation & Disruption Leaders" to be aired on news portal China Daily. This documentary will highlight advanced operational systems and environmental initiatives across various industries, showcasing ONE as a leader in the container shipping industry.



Approximately 80% of global traded goods are carried by maritime transportation, with over half transported by container ships. These ships carry a wide range of goods, including clothing, food, furniture, and electronics, supporting daily life around the world. In the continuously growing container industry, ONE was established in 2018 through the integration of the container divisions of Japanese shipping companies NYK, MOL, and K-Line, to pursue economies of scale and operational optimization.



The striking magenta containers and the name "ONE" emphasize the unification of three separate companies into one. With the motto "As ONE We Can," ONE has built a lean and agile organization capable of competing against notable peers in the global shipping industry.



ONE stands out in the industry thanks to its advanced operational systems and green strategies. The container shipping industry is distinguished by its complexity, involving numerous stakeholders. In this context, ONE has developed an efficient and precise internal system, complemented by the experience and agility of its employees, to achieve top-level operations.



Furthermore, recognizing its corporate social responsibility to preserve the environment for future generations, ONE is actively pursuing a green strategy aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This includes significant investments in green methanol-powered dual-fuel vessels, which are expected to substantially reduce GHG emissions. Additionally, ONE is fostering collaboration with stakeholders across the industry, including customers, shipbuilders, and fuel suppliers, to advance sustainable practices.



“Container shipping will continue to evolve and ONE wants to be a major player in that sector. So to do that, we need to keep up with our investment. We need to be lean and agile. We need to think about further innovation. Building the brand, building the services for our many customers, but also having a really good management team with really great employees who could service the customer very well into the future,” CEO Jeremy Nixon concluded in the interview.



The episode, featuring Ocean Network Express, airs on China Daily on 25th July 2024:



For further information, visit the ONE website at and check our social media links.



Social media links

Linkedin:

Instagram :



For any inquiries regarding this matter, please contact ONE's public relation team (...).



About Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies.



It operates a fleet of over 230 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.8 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries. The company was established by integrating the container shipping businesses of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

Lemia El Basri

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

email us here

ONE | Ocean Network Express Takes On The Future of Sustainable Container Shipping