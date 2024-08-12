Russian embassy firmly denies any claims about Russia attempting to recruit Indians to fight Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in New Delhi has firmly denied any claims suggesting that Russia has actively sought to recruit Indian citizens for military service in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. In a statement issued on Saturday, the embassy refuted reports alleging that Indian nationals were being enlisted as contract in the Russian army, emphasizing that no official efforts or covert schemes were involved in such recruitment.



The embassy acknowledged that there have been instances where Indian nationals, who had voluntarily joined the Russian military, suffered casualties in Ukraine. Expressing profound condolences to both the Indian government and the affected families, the embassy confirmed that Moscow is cooperating with New Delhi to facilitate the repatriation of these individuals. It assured that Russia would uphold all contractual obligations to the Indian nationals, including financial compensations.



Further clarifying its stance, the Russian government highlighted that it has not engaged in any fraudulent activities or deceptive campaigns aimed at recruiting Indians. The embassy's comments came in response to reports from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which revealed that human traffickers had lured Indian citizens into military service under false pretenses. According to the CBI, these traffickers offered misleading job opportunities, admissions to questionable private universities, and visa extensions to potential recruits. The agency reported arrests of several suspects involved in these schemes as of May.



The Russian Embassy’s statement aims to dispel misconceptions and reaffirm its commitment to addressing the situation responsibly while maintaining transparency in its interactions with Indian nationals.

