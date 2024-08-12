Uruguay’S Record-Breaking $4 Billion Green Energy Venture With Japan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is set to host the largest in its history, with HIF Global planning a $4 billion green hydrogen production facility in Paysand.



This significant initiative is part of a broader project, with Japan contributing through a $36 million investment by the Japanese Organization for Metals and Security (Jogmec ).



This funding is a key component of the $200 million HIF has raised in 2024, earmarked for similar projects globally.



This collaboration signifies a major leap towards sustainable energy for Uruguay. It leverages the country's natural resources to generate 2 gigawatts of energy from new wind and solar installations.



This capacity will exceed the country's current installations, propelling it into a leadership role in renewable energy.







Additionally, $1.985 billion will fund a complex for CO2 capture and the production of methanol and synthetic gasoline. This will further support Uruguay 's green energy infrastructure.



Alur, an Ancap subsidiary, will contribute over 20% of the necessary CO2, enhancing the project's sustainability profile.



This project is not just a financial investment but a strategic move to position Uruguay at the forefront of global ecological innovation. It will create significant economic and environmental benefits.



This partnership highlights the country's commitment to renewable energy, enhances its international standing, and contributes to a sustainable future.

