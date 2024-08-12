Internal Strife In Paraguay’S Ruling Colorado Party: Benítez Vs. Cartes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a year of silence, Mario Abdo Benítez, former president of Paraguay (2018–2023), announced his return to the arena within the Colorado Party.



His mission? To challenge the current party leadership and promote engagement from within.



The Colorado Party is experiencing internal conflict, divided between the faction led by Benítez and another controlled by Horacio Cartes. Cartes is the party's president and mentor to the current leader, Santiago Peña.



Benítez criticizes the party for being under the sway of Cartes, arguing this dominance stifles democratic processes and dissent.



Benítez emphasized the importance of creating an internal platform to support democratic forces. His goal is to secure representation for dissenting voices in the upcoming 2026 municipal elections.







He views his role as crucial to preserving democratic integrity and balance in Paraguay , especially against what he perceives as the monopolistic tendencies of Cartes's faction.



His critique extends beyond internal party dynamics to concerns about the broader state of democracy in Paraguay.



He highlights a lack of executive autonomy under Peña's administration, suggesting that Peña is largely controlled by Cartes.



In essence, Benítez's re-entry into politics symbolizes a fight for the soul of the Colorado Party. By extension, it also represents a struggle for the health of democracy in Paraguay.



His actions and words underscore a deep-seated need for a political environment where diverse voices and perspectives can truly influence the nation's democratic trajectory.

