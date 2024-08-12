عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Buyback Of Class B Shares In Essity During Week 32, 2024


8/12/2024 6:17:13 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 5, 2024, and August 9, 2024,
Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

August 5, 2024

54,000

299.2240

16,158,096

August 6, 2024

54,000

298.0571

16,095,083

August 7, 2024

54,000

302.5091

16,335,491

August 8, 2024

54,000

301.2699

16,268,575

August 9, 2024

54,000

300.4587

16,224,770

Total accumulated during week 32, 2024

270,000

300.3038

81,082,015

Total accumulated during the buyback program

2,106,000

287.4764

605,425,396

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 9, 2024, to 2,106,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4023091

The following files are available for download:

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 32, 2024

Essity Transactions week 32

SOURCE Essity

MENAFN12082024003732001241ID1108544018


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search