Gridspace Enhances Virtual Agent Grace With Groundbreaking Emotional Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridspace, a pioneer in conversational AI technology, is announcing a significant update to Grace, its voice agent for businesses. With this update, Grace responds more quickly and empathetically to the speaker emotions. In addition, new model capabilities enhance Grace's ability to express its own emotional states, marking a major advancement in spoken dialog systems.

"Grace's new emotional intelligence capabilities make voice calls with Grace even more natural," said Evan Macmillan, CEO of Gridspace. "We are excited to further advance customer satisfaction with voice agents and make it even easier for businesses to deploy them.

Half of all contact center interactions involve customers expressing frustration with a business. To serve as a true partner to contact center agents, Grace must quickly respond to emotions in a brand-appropriate manner. With its new features, Grace can better understand and react to customer emotions, leading to higher customer satisfaction and more successful outcomes.

Grace's new features establish an industry benchmark. Grace can now connect with customers on a deeper level and handle complex interactions with greater nuance. Additionally, Grace serves as a buffer for high-volume contact centers. By effectively handling emotionally charged interactions and routine inquiries, Grace helps live agents focus on more complex calls. With Grace as a co-worker, live agents report lower stress and burnout rates in addition to greater productivity and job satisfaction.

Grace is already making a significant impact in contact centers for leading healthcare, financial services, and other considered-purchase brands. In these sectors, Grace's advanced emotional intelligence improves care and provides faster resolutions. Gridspace builds and integrates its own speech and language technology, which powers Grace.

About Gridspace

Gridspace was formed through a collaboration between SRI Speech Labs, the lab behind Siri, and a multidisciplinary team of designers and engineers. The company specializes in building advanced conversational AI for businesses. Gridspace innovations include a high-performance voice telephony, best-in-class ASR (automated speech recognition), hyper-realistic TTS (text-to-speech), low-latency spoken dialog systems, and novel tools and interfaces for deploying and managing conversational AI. The company has been recognized by Forrester, Gartner, CBS, HBR, NeurIPS, and Forbes.

