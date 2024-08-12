KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results And Upsizing And Extension Of Share Repurchase Program

Business and Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2024



Gross transaction value (GTV) 1 was RMB839.0 billion (US$115.5 billion), an increase of 7.5% year-over-year. GTV of existing home transactions was RMB570.7 billion (US$78.5 billion), an increase of 25.0% year-over-year. GTV of new home transactions was RMB235.3 billion (US$32.4 billion), a decrease of 20.2% year-over-year. GTV of home renovation and furnishing was RMB4.2 billion (US$0.6 billion), an increase of 22.3% year-over-year. GTV of emerging and other services was RMB28.8 billion (US$4.0 billion), an increase of 12.2% year-over-year.

Net revenues were RMB23.4 billion (US$3.2 billion), an increase of 19.9% year-over-year.

Net income was RMB1,900 million (US$262 million). Adjusted net income 2 was RMB2,693 million (US$371 million).

Number of stores was 45,948 as of June 30, 2024, a 6.9% increase from one year ago. Number of active stores 3 was 44,423 as of June 30, 2024, an 8.1% increase from one year ago.

Number of agents was 458,690 as of June 30, 2024, a 5.2% increase from one year ago. Number of active agents 4 was 411,478 as of June 30, 2024, relatively flat compared with one year ago. Mobile monthly active users (MAU) 5 averaged 49.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 48.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, commented,“In the second quarter of this year, our series of operational enhancements and scientific management measures supported us in achieving high-quality results that notably exceeded the market performance. We further expanded our broader and deeper connections with service providers and new home projects on the supply side in our housing transaction services. Through a series of training programs and refined operational measures, we enhanced the operational efficiency of the supply side, optimizing the platform ecosystem. This year, our home renovation and furnishing and home rental services focused on capability building, achieving significant business growth and continuous operational improvement. We are also exploring ways to deepen our community engagement by increasing the density of services and innovating the operational models of community stores and service providers, with the aim of better understanding and meeting consumer needs.”

“The growth potential for our home transaction services remains significant, and the business models and capabilities of our home renovation and furnishing and home rental services have also been validated. Looking ahead, our core goal is to build an organization that can continuously progress from one success to the next. Our next step is to achieve sustained growth by driving a positive cycle of scale, quality, and efficiency,” concluded Mr. Peng.

Mr. Tao Xu, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Beike, added,“In the second quarter of 2024, a series of easing policies were implemented, leading to an improvement in the transaction volume of the existing housing market, while the year-on-year decline in the new home market sequentially narrowed each month although still remaining subdued overall. Amid gradually improving market sentiment, we continuously deepened our operations and achieved excellent performance in the second quarter.

For the second quarter, our total net revenues reached RMB23.4 billion, up 19.9% year-over-year. The contribution margin from existing home transaction services rose substantially both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, and the monetization capability of our new home transaction services has been further strengthened. Non-housing transaction services grew rapidly, with revenues from our home renovation and furnishing business and home rental services reaching history highs. Our continuous improvement in operational efficiency generated a gross margin of 27.9%, ticking up from 27.4% in the same period last year. Our net income in the second quarter saw a 46.2% year-over-year increase, reaching RMB1,900 million, and our adjusted net income grew by 13.9% to RMB2,693 million, showcasing improved profitability.

With our robust cash reserves, we continued with shareholder returns through active share buybacks. As of the date of this press release, we have in aggregate repurchased shares with a total consideration of approximately US$480 million in 2024, which accounted for approximately 2.75% of the Company's total issued shares at the end of 2023. We have also upsized and extended the existing share repurchase program to August 31, 2025, with the repurchase authorization being increased from US$2 billion to US$3 billion. Moving forward, we will continue to reward the shareholders who have been staying alongside our growth and share the value created by the Company with them.”

1 GTV for a given period is calculated as the total value of all transactions which the Company facilitated on the Company's platform and evidenced by signed contracts as of the end of the period, including the value of the existing home transactions, new home transactions, home renovation and furnishing and emerging and other services (excluding home rental services), and including transactions that are contracted but pending closing at the end of the relevant period. For the avoidance of doubt, for transactions that failed to close afterwards, the corresponding GTV represented by these transactions will be deducted accordingly.

2 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, and (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.

3 Based on our accumulated operational experience, we have introduced the operating metrics of number of active stores and number of active agents on our platform, which can better reflect the operational activeness of stores and agents on our platform.

“Active stores” as of a given date is defined as stores on our platform excluding the stores which (i) have not facilitated any housing transaction during the preceding 60 days, (ii) do not have any agent who has engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding seven days, or (iii) have not been visited by any agent during the preceding 14 days. The number of active stores was 41,076 as of June 30, 2023.

4“Active agents” as of a given date is defined as agents on our platform excluding the agents who (i) delivered notice to leave but have not yet completed the exit procedures, (ii) have not engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding 30 days, or (iii) have not participated in facilitating any housing transaction during the preceding three months. The number of active agents was 409,054 as of June 30, 2023.

5“Mobile monthly active users” or“mobile MAU” are to the sum of (i) the number of accounts that have accessed our platform through our Beike or Lianjia mobile app (with duplication eliminated) at least once during a month, and (ii) the number of Weixin users that have accessed our platform through our Weixin Mini Programs at least once during a month. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's mobile MAUs for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 19.9% to RMB23.4 billion (US$3.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB19.5 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of net revenues from existing home transaction services and the expansion of home renovation and furnishing and home rental business, partially offset by the decrease of net revenues from new home transaction services. Total GTV increased by 7.5% to RMB839.0 billion (US$115.5 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB780.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the recovery of existing home transaction market driven by the release of supportive policies in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by the sluggish new home transactions market due to weaknesses in both supply and demand in the second quarter of 2024.

Net revenues from existing home transaction services increased by 14.3% to RMB7.3 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB6.4 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of the GTV of existing home transactions of 25.0% to RMB570.7 billion (US$78.5 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB456.5 billion in the same period of 2023. The higher growth rate of the GTV of existing home transactions than that of net revenues was primarily attributable to a lower commission rate of existing home transactions charged by Lianjia stores in Beijing, partially offset by a higher contribution from GTV of existing home transactions served by Lianjia agents, for which revenue is recorded on a gross commission basis, while for GTV served by connected agents on the Company's platform the revenue is recorded on a net basis from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services.

Among that, (i) commission revenue increased by 17.1% to RMB6.0 billion (US$0.8 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB5.1 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in GTV of existing home transactions served by Lianjia stores of 29.9% to RMB233.2 billion (US$32.1 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB179.4 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by the decrease in commission rate of existing home transactions charged by Lianjia stores in Beijing; and

(ii) revenues derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services, which are mostly charged to connected stores and agents on the Company's platform were RMB1.4 billion (US$0.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 compared to RMB1.3 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to an increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company's platform of 21.8% to RMB337.5 billion (US$46.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB277.1 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by the decrease in certain value-added revenues such as training revenues which were not directly driven by GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents.



Net revenues from new home transaction services decreased by 8.8% to RMB7.9 billion (US$1.1 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB8.7 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease of GTV of new home transactions of 20.2% to RMB235.3 billion (US$32.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB295.0 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by the improved monetization capability. Among that, the GTV of new home transactions facilitated on Beike platform through connected agents, dedicated sales team with the expertise on new home transaction services and other sales channels decreased by 20.2% to RMB192.5 billion (US$26.5 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB241.3 billion in the same period of 2023, and the GTV of new home transactions served by Lianjia brand decreased by 20.3% to RMB42.8 billion (US$5.9 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB53.7 billion in the same period of 2023.



Net revenues from home renovation and furnishing increased by 53.9% to RMB4.0 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to a) the increase of orders driven by the synergetic effects from customer acquisition and conversion between home transaction services and home renovation and furnishing business, b) a larger contribution from furniture and home furnishing sales (in categories such as customized furniture, soft furnishings, and electrical appliances), and c) shortened lead time driven by enhanced delivery capabilities.

Net revenues from home rental services increased by 167.1% to RMB3.2 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB1.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of the number of rental units under the Carefree Rent model.



Net revenues from emerging and other services were RMB0.9 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.6 billion in the same period of 2023.



Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenues increased by 19.2% to RMB16.9 billion (US$2.3 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB14.1 billion in the same period of 2023.



Commission – split. The Company's cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels was RMB5.4 billion (US$0.7 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB5.8 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from new home transactions services derived from transactions facilitated through connected agents and other sales channels.



Commission and compensation – internal. The Company's cost of revenues for internal commission and compensation increased by 7.9% to RMB4.4 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB4.1 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the GTV of existing home transactions facilitated through Lianjia agents.



Cost of home renovation and furnishing. The Company's cost of revenues for home renovation and furnishing increased by 50.2% to RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB1.8 billion in the same period of 2023, which was in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.



Cost of home rental services. The Company's cost of revenues for home rental services increased by 138.2% to RMB3.0 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB1.3 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the growth of net revenues from home rental services.



Cost related to stores. The Company's cost related to stores was RMB681 million (US$94 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB730 million in the same period of 2023 primarily attributable to the decrease in the amortization of the renovation costs for Lianjia stores.

Other costs. The Company's other costs increased to RMB511 million (US$70 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB431 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increased tax and surcharges in line with the increased net revenues and the increased maintenance costs of home rental services.



Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 22.0% to RMB6.5 billion (US$0.9 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB5.3 billion in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 27.9% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 27.4% in the same period of 2023 primarily due to a) a higher contribution margin for home renovation and furnishing primarily attributable to enhanced supply chain capabilities and continuous refined management; b) a higher contribution margin for home rental services primarily due to improved operational efficiency; c) a lower costs related to stores as percentage of net revenues; and d) partially offset by a lower contribution margin for new home transaction services led by a higher commission-split as percentage of net revenues from new home transaction services paid to connected agents and other channels.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Total operating expenses increased by 5.6% to RMB4.5 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB4.3 billion in the same period of 2023.



General and administrative expenses were RMB2,079 million (US$286 million) in the second quarter of 2024, relatively flat compared with RMB2,105 million in the same period of 2023.



Sales and marketing expenses increased by 14.1% to RMB1,882 million (US$259 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB1,649 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.

Research and development expenses increased by 6.3% to RMB505 million (US$69 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB475 million in the same period of 2023.



Income from operations was RMB2,015 million (US$277 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to income from operations of RMB1,081 million in the same period of 2023. Operating margin increased to 8.6% in the second quarter of 2024 from 5.5% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a slight increase in gross margin and improved operating leverage in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.

Adjusted income from operations 6 was RMB2,813 million (US$387 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2,148 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted operating margin 7 was 12.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 11.0% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 8 was RMB3,372 million (US$464 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2,505 million in the same period of 2023.

6 Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement. and (iii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.

7 Adjusted operating margin is adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

8 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (vii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets,and (viii) impairment of investments. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.





Net Income (Loss)

Net income was RMB1,900 million (US$262 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,300 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,693 million (US$371 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2,364 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Income (Loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1,892 million (US$260 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,309 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders 9 was RMB2,685 million (US$369 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2,373 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Income (Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders 10 were RMB1.67 (US$0.23) and RMB1.61 (US$0.22) in the second quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to RMB1.10 and RMB1.08 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders 11 were RMB2.36 (US$0.32) and RMB2.28 (US$0.31) in the second quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to RMB2.00 and RMB1.96 in the same period of 2023, respectively.

9 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure and defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders, excluding(i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vii) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.

10 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.

11 Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted. Please refer to the section titled“Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.





Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments

As of June 30, 2024, the combined balance of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB59.7 billion (US$8.2 billion).

Upsizing and Extension of Share Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in August 2022 and upsized and extended it in August 2023, under which the Company may purchase up to US$2 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs until August 31, 2024 (the“ Existing Share Repurchase Program ”). As of the date of this press release, the Company in aggregate has purchased approximately 95.0 million ADSs (representing approximately 285.0 million Class A ordinary shares) on the New York Stock Exchange with a total consideration of approximately US$1,389.8 million under the Existing Share Repurchase Program since its launch.

On August 12, 2024, the Company's board of directors approved modifications to the Existing Share Repurchase Program, pursuant to which the repurchase authorization has been further increased from US$2 billion to US$3 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs and extended until August 31, 2025 (the“ Extended Share Repurchase Program ”). In the annual general meeting (the“ AGM ”) held on June 14, 2024, the shareholders of the Company have approved to grant the board of directors a general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares (the“ 2024 Share Repurchase Mandate ”) which covers the repurchases to be made under the Extended Share Repurchase Program until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. After the expiry of the 2024 Share Repurchase Mandate, the Company will seek for another general unconditional mandate for repurchase from the shareholders of the Company at the next AGM to continue its share repurchase under the Extended Share Repurchase Program.

