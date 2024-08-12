Conflict between Palestinians, Zionist colonialism extends beyond realm of military engagement

(MENAFN) The conflict between Palestinians and Zionist colonialism extends beyond the realm of military engagement to encompass a broader struggle for narrative dominance. This conflict, rooted in the Zionist project’s carefully constructed and widely supported narrative, has been fought through various channels. Initially, traditional media played a key role, but with the rise of the internet, the battle has increasingly shifted to the digital domain.



Although the Palestinian perspective has gained traction on digital platforms such as (now Meta), (now X), and YouTube, the digital landscape is far from impartial. Major technology companies that manage these platforms have displayed a persistent bias in favor of the Zionist narrative, often marginalizing Palestinian voices and their advocates. This bias extends beyond narrative influence to impact the on-the-ground reality of the conflict, typically benefiting the Zionist side.



As Palestinians sought to use social media to share their experiences and perspectives, these platforms have responded with rigorous censorship. The algorithms employed by these digital giants reflect their inherent biases, resulting in the suppression of Palestinian content while promoting pro-Zionist viewpoints.



Palestinian activists, journalists, and supporters frequently find their posts—highlighting human rights violations and war crimes—flagged as hate speech, incitement to violence, or terrorism. In contrast, inflammatory and aggressive content from pro-Zionist accounts often goes unchecked. This selective application of content moderation policies effectively silences Palestinian narratives, hindering their ability to fully convey their experiences and viewpoints in the digital age.

