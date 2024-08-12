Azerbaijani Cuisine Demonstrated In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Members of Baku culinary Association have delighted the foodies
in Pakistan with samples of the Azerbaijani cuisine,
Azernews reports.
The team successfully participated in the 3rd Salonniere Mystery
Box International Competition held in Lahore.
The competition was organized within the framework of the 16th
International Food, Hospitality and Beverage Industry
Exhibition.
The Azerbaijani traditional dishes with a modern twist, were met
with great interest.
The national team included Sarkhan Imanli (team captain) as well
as Emin Aliyev, Elkhan Mirzayev and Ilgar Ahmadov.
One of the judges invited to the championship was President of
the Baku Culinary Association Ilkin Akbarzade.
It should be noted that the team of chefs of the association won
a gold medal this year at the continental championship organized by
the Karachi Chefs Association with the support of the head of the
World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS).
With its rich cuisine, Azerbaijan offers a wide variety of
gastronomic opportunities.
Fresh mint, coriander, dill, basil, and parsley, as well as
sumac, cumin, saffron, and cinnamon, are very popular and often
accompany the main dishes.
Such seasonings as lemon, olives, food acids, abgora, narsharab,
cherry plums, elbukhara, gora, kizil-akhta, kuraga (dried
apricots), lavashana, and others are also widely used to enhance
the taste and smell of food.
Most Azerbaijani dishes are made of mutton, beef, and poultry.
Rice and products made from flour are also widely used in the
national cuisine.
Sea, lakes and rivers of Azerbaijan are abundant with different
fish species.
The Caspian Sea is home to many edible species of fish,
including the sturgeon, Caspian salmon, sardines, grey mullet, and
others. Black caviar from the Caspian Sea is the world-famous
national delicacy.
Some Azerbaijani dishes are cooked in special utensils: piti
soup is prepared in clay pots, pilaf - in special boilers with a
thick bottom (kazan), kebab is planked on special skewers. In
general, more than 2,000 recopies are known in the national
cuisine.
