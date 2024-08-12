Azerbaijani Cuisine Demonstrated In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Members of Baku Association have delighted the foodies in Pakistan with samples of the Azerbaijani cuisine, Azernews reports.

The team successfully participated in the 3rd Salonniere Mystery Box International Competition held in Lahore.

The competition was organized within the framework of the 16th International Food, Hospitality and Beverage Industry Exhibition.

The Azerbaijani traditional dishes with a modern twist, were met with great interest.

The national team included Sarkhan Imanli (team captain) as well as Emin Aliyev, Elkhan Mirzayev and Ilgar Ahmadov.

One of the judges invited to the championship was President of the Baku Culinary Association Ilkin Akbarzade.

It should be noted that the team of chefs of the association won a gold medal this year at the continental championship organized by the Karachi Chefs Association with the support of the head of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS).

With its rich cuisine, Azerbaijan offers a wide variety of gastronomic opportunities.

Fresh mint, coriander, dill, basil, and parsley, as well as sumac, cumin, saffron, and cinnamon, are very popular and often accompany the main dishes.

Such seasonings as lemon, olives, food acids, abgora, narsharab, cherry plums, elbukhara, gora, kizil-akhta, kuraga (dried apricots), lavashana, and others are also widely used to enhance the taste and smell of food.

Most Azerbaijani dishes are made of mutton, beef, and poultry. Rice and products made from flour are also widely used in the national cuisine.

Sea, lakes and rivers of Azerbaijan are abundant with different fish species.

The Caspian Sea is home to many edible species of fish, including the sturgeon, Caspian salmon, sardines, grey mullet, and others. Black caviar from the Caspian Sea is the world-famous national delicacy.

Some Azerbaijani dishes are cooked in special utensils: piti soup is prepared in clay pots, pilaf - in special boilers with a thick bottom (kazan), kebab is planked on special skewers. In general, more than 2,000 recopies are known in the national cuisine.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr