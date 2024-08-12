Global youth unemployment falls, job insecurity, regional inequalities persist

(MENAFN) The International Organization (ILO) released a report on Monday predicting further declines in the global youth unemployment rate, which has already reached its lowest level in 15 years. Despite this positive trend, the ILO raised concerns about rising job insecurity and a troubling number of young people aged 15 to 24 who are neither employed nor engaged in educational or training activities. The report underscores that the global employment landscape, particularly for the youth, has not fully recovered from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



In 2023, the youth unemployment rate stood at 13 percent, marking a decrease from the 13.8 percent recorded in 2019 before the pandemic. The ILO forecasts a continued decline, with the rate expected to drop to 12.8 percent in 2024 and 2025. This reduction brings the total number of unemployed youth to 64.9 million, the lowest since 2000. However, the report highlights significant regional disparities, noting that youth unemployment rates in regions such as the Arab States, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific are still higher in 2023 compared to 2019 levels.



The ILO also emphasized that despite the overall decrease in unemployment rates, many young people, particularly young women, are not benefiting equally from the economic recovery. The report points out that increasing job insecurity is a major concern for young individuals striving for financial independence and progression in their adult lives. The ongoing regional imbalances and the persistence of job insecurity reflect underlying challenges that continue to affect the global youth labor market.



MENAFN12082024000045015682ID1108543924