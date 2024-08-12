عربي


Woman Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

8/12/2024 6:10:09 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 52-year-old woman was injured in enemy shelling of Kherson early on Monday, August 12.

The Kherson regional military administration's press service said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury.

On August 11, Russian forces launched 17 strikes on the Kherson city territorial community, killing one woman and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

