Woman Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson
8/12/2024 6:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 52-year-old woman was injured in enemy shelling of Kherson early on Monday, August 12.
The Kherson regional military administration's press service said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury.
On August 11, Russian forces launched 17 strikes on the Kherson city territorial community, killing one woman and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
