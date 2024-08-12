Immergo Delivers Feature-Rich Mobile App And Transcoding Service For Canal I In Record Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Immergo, a leading provider of mobile app development and streaming solutions, today announced the successful completion of a fast-track mobile app project for Canal I ( ). This project involved developing a cross-platform mobile app (iOS & Android) within a demanding 10-day timeframe, along with a robust transcoding service to ensure flawless live streaming of Canal I's within the app.

Meeting tight deadlines with expertise

Canal I approached Immergo with a critical need: a mobile app to reach a wider audience through their live stream content. The tight 10-day deadline presented a significant challenge. However, Immergo's team of experienced developers rose to the occasion, successfully delivering a feature-rich mobile app available on both iOS and Android platforms. This accomplishment demonstrates Immergo's expertise in fast-track mobile app development and ability to deliver results under pressure.

Reliable transcoding for superior user experience

In addition to the mobile app development, Immergo provided Canal I with a reliable transcoding service. This service ensures smooth playback of Canal I's live stream within the mobile app, guaranteeing an exceptional user experience for viewers.

A testament to collaboration

"This project exemplifies the power of collaboration between a client with a clear vision and a development team with the agility and expertise to make it happen," said Ariel Matzkin, CEO at Immergo. "We are proud to have partnered with Canal I on this successful project and look forward to collaborating on future endeavors."

About Canal I

Canal I is a Spanish language television channel offering a diverse range of cultural, recreational, and educational programming. The channel provides viewers with detailed information about its content and offers multiple contact options for inquiries. For more information, please visit .

About Immergo

Immergo is a video technology company providing OTT platform solutions. With expertise in content processing, management, and delivery, Immergo empowers businesses to reach global audiences. More info:

immergo

SOURCE Immergo