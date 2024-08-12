Apple considers charging USD20 for advanced AI features to increase service revenue

(MENAFN) Apple is contemplating introducing a charge of up to USD20 for advanced features of its upcoming Apple Intelligence system, aimed at bolstering growth in its profitable services sector. Set to debut in some devices this year, the Apple Intelligence system promises to enhance the Siri voice assistant and include new functionalities such as automatic email and photo creation. However, these features are expected to be rolled out gradually and initially will not be available in regions like China and Europe. Apple might implement a subscription model for accessing the more advanced applications.



Neil Shah from Counterpoint Research noted that the high cost of investing in artificial intelligence will likely lead Apple to pass these expenses onto users. He pointed out that Apple's existing subscription model, Apple One, priced at USD19.95 per month and including access to various services such as Apple Music, makes it feasible for the company to incorporate additional charges for advanced AI features. Analysts suggest that Apple could charge between USD10 to USD20 for these premium functionalities, potentially integrating them into the Apple One subscription.



Apple's services division, which generated USD24.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in June, has demonstrated the company's ability to profit from software—a feat not achieved by many other hardware-focused companies. According to Ben Wood of CCS Insight, Apple’s success in monetizing its value-added services sets a precedent for charging more for premium features. As a result, it is plausible that Apple will introduce additional fees for the advanced features of its Apple Intelligence system.



MENAFN12082024000045015682ID1108543916