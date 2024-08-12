Ajman Department Of Finance Continues To Inspire With Innovative Experiences In 2024 'Our Happy Summer'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, 12 August 2023: The Ajman Department of Finance (DOF) continues its community initiatives, launched in collaboration with several strategic partners, as part of its participation in the 2024 'Our Happy Summer' programme. These efforts aim to spread knowledge, support talented youth, raise community awareness, and enhance happiness and quality of life in the emirate.

DOF's participation includes six interactive and engaging programmes designed for community members of all ages. With an emphasis on developing a wide range of and technical skills and workshops aimed at discovering talents, encouraging creativity, and promoting sound financial practices, the programme seeks to contribute to financial stability and enhance the quality of life for individuals.

The workshops have garnered significant interest and enthusiastic participation from individuals of all ages. The 'Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on the Future' workshop, for example, organised by the Ajman Department of Finance in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank, was held from 5 to 7 August and attracted 33 participants who explored the concept of artificial intelligence; they also delved into its practical applications across various sectors and engaged in activities that encouraged the generation of innovative ideas for AI in real-world projects. Additionally, the workshop offered insights into the UAE's AI vision and future plans to establish the country as a global leader in innovation within this field.

In the realm of financial awareness, the 'Financial Planning' workshop, presented by the Ajman Department of Finance in partnership with Emirates NBD on 1 August, offered 21 participants valuable insights into the basics of banking products and their uses. The workshop also covered fraud prevention methods, financial planning, and budgeting, as well as providing an overview of financial reports.

Similarly, the Ajman Department of Finance, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, provided 17 young participants with a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills in the financial sector through the 'Financial Leader' workshop held from 30 to 31 July. Over two interactive sessions, participants engaged in theoretical lectures, activities, and practical projects, equipping them with concepts of financial planning, saving and investing strategies, and team leadership skills.

Additionally, 21 participants at the 'Content Creation' workshop enhanced their skills in digital promotion and mastered the art of creating engaging marketing content for social media platforms. Held on 25 July 2024, the workshop focused on crafting compelling marketing stories to increase followers and turn their talents into income sources and successful business ventures.

The 'Digital Adventure' workshop, which kicked off The Ajman Department of Finance's summer programme on 22 July, attracted 23 young participants, who engaged in enjoyable mental arithmetic activities over three days, enhancing their ability to perform four basic arithmetic operations at varying difficulty levels without calculators while also learning how to solve a Rubik's Cube quickly and simply.

The DOF's summer programme will conclude with the 'Future Portfolio' workshop, where young participants will learn the essentials of financial planning, saving, budgeting, and wise investment strategies.