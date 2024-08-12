Swipe, Match, Move: Oneday (วันเดย์) Introduces Tinder-Inspired Listings For Real Estate In Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OneDay (วันเดย์)'s new feature is available on App Store and Plays Store now

OneDay revolutionizes with a Tinder-inspired swipe feature, simplifying property searches, enhancing engagement, and boosting seller visibility.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1. Introduction

In a bold move set to revolutionize the real estate industry, OneDay (วันเดย์ ) introduced a new feature that mimics the popular swipe-and-match dating app made famous by Tinder in Thailand. This innovative approach aims to simplify the process of finding the perfect home, making it more engaging and user-friendly where we match sellers with buyers. Unfortunately, there is a certain“yawn” factor to real estate, it's not exactly the funniest and sexiest industry to be in so OneDay's approach is to spice things up making the process of searching and finding properties more fun and engaging.

2. What is OneDay?

OneDay is a cutting-edge real estate platform that has been steadily gaining traction in the Asian market. With its user-centric approach and advanced technology, OneDay has positioned itself as a game-changer in the real estate industry. The platform offers a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers, leveraging technology to make property transactions smoother and more efficient.

3. The Evolution of Real Estate Listings

3.1 Traditional Methods

Traditionally, real estate listings involved newspaper ads, flyers, and open houses. While effective to some extent, these methods were time-consuming and often limited in reach.

3.2 Digital Transformation

The advent of the internet brought about significant changes. Online listings became the norm, offering greater accessibility and convenience. However, the sheer volume of options can sometimes be overwhelming for users. In addition to the swipe-right and swipe-left matching feature for find properties, OneDay has a proximity search function whereby the user can immediately find all properties near them giving the user the immediacy of what they are doing.

4. Why Swipe, Match, Move?

4.1 User Experience Enhancements

The swipe mechanism simplifies the search process, allowing users to quickly sift through listings and find properties that catch their eye. It's intuitive, fast, and fun, making the experience more manageable.

4.2 The Role of Technology in Modern Real Estate

By incorporating a familiar and engaging interface, OneDay makes the property search process more relatable and less intimidating.

4.3 How Tinder-Inspired Listings Work

Users can swipe right if they're interested in a property and left if they're not. All the listings you just swiped right will be saved in the“Shortlists”. This easy-to-use system helps narrow down choices quickly

5. Advantages for Buyers

5.1 Simplified Search Process

The swipe-and-match system cuts down on the time spent scrolling through endless listings. Buyers can find suitable properties faster and more efficiently.

5.2 Bigger Image, Faster Decision

Vertical screen is trending. Showing a small horizontal thumbnail in a list view requires users to tap into it to see more. Meanwhile, a full vertical screen makes it much clearer and faster.

6. Benefits for Sellers

6.1 Increased Visibility

Properties listed on OneDay are more likely to be seen by potential buyers, thanks to the engaging and interactive nature of the platform.

6.2 Bigger Image, Bigger Impact

With bigger image and an interesting interface, buyers will be more engaged when they surf listings on OneDay. From that, the percentage of getting a call is much higher.

7. How can I start using OneDay?

We already launched this new feature on:

- OneDay Thailand ( )

- OneDay Hong Kong ( )

- OneDay Vietnam ( )

- OneDay Philippines ( )

- iOS App Store:

- Android:

8. Impact on the Real Estate Market

8.1 Disruption of Traditional Practices

OneDay's innovative approach is set to disrupt traditional real estate practices, introducing a new, more efficient way of finding and selling properties.

8.2 New Trends and Predictions

Experts predict that this trend will continue to grow, with more platforms adopting similar features to stay competitive.

9. Conclusion

OneDay's introduction of Tinder-inspired listings is a bold step toward modernizing the real estate market. This innovative approach benefits buyers and sellers and sets a new standard for the industry. As OneDay continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see what the future holds for this groundbreaking platform.

