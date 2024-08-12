Continental cuts sales forecast amid falling European car production and strategic changes

(MENAFN) Continental, one of Europe's leading auto parts suppliers, has revised its annual sales forecast downward amid expectations of further declines in car production within the region. The German company, which recently disclosed plans to potentially spin off its core automotive division, anticipates European car production will decrease by 4-6 percent this year, a more significant drop than the previously estimated 1-3 percent. This decline is attributed to a slowdown in electric vehicle sales growth, particularly in Germany, despite projected modest growth in car production outside Europe.



The company has adjusted its revenue forecast to between 40 and 42.5 billion euros for the year, down from its earlier range of 41 to 44 billion euros. Olaf Schick, Continental’s chief financial officer, acknowledged the current challenging state of the car market, which has been impacted by a shift towards electric vehicles and substantial investments in new technologies. While German car suppliers have historically performed well due to the success of major automotive brands like BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, they now face increasing pressure from the evolving automotive landscape.



In response to these challenges, Continental is implementing a major cost-cutting initiative, including reducing its workforce and potentially closing 20 percent of its research and development sites. Last year, the company laid off about 2,800 employees, with half of these cuts affecting R&D. Despite these difficulties, Continental managed to improve its adjusted EBIT margin to 7 percent in the second quarter, up from 4.8 percent in the same period the previous year. This improvement in profit margins was well-received by investors, resulting in a nearly 5 percent increase in Continental's share price.



