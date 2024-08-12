Hedge funds bet on lower prices of key commodities amid global economic slowdown

(MENAFN) Hedge funds are increasingly betting on the most significant drop in commodity prices since 2011, driven by escalating concerns about a deeper global economic downturn that threatens demand across various sectors, including crude oil, metals, and grains. Recent data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reveals that money managers were net short last week, selling approximately 153,000 futures and options contracts across 20 different commodity markets. This marked a record high in bearish positions based on data going back to 2011, indicating a significant shift in market sentiment compared to the optimism seen during the supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which had previously fueled speculation of a commodities supercycle in 2021.



The current bearish outlook is largely driven by slowing economic growth in China, the world’s largest consumer of raw materials, which has been a critical driver of demand growth over the past two decades. This slowdown, coupled with a resurgence in production levels post-pandemic, has dampened investor interest in commodities. Moreover, recent fears of a potential recession in the United States have further intensified the bearish sentiment, leading investors to reverse their net long positions in commodities for the first time since 2016. This shift underscores the growing uncertainty in the global economy and the challenges faced by commodities markets in maintaining the momentum seen during the early years of the pandemic.



Experts in the field highlight several unfavorable factors contributing to this bearish trend. These include increased supplies of energy and agricultural products, weakening demand from China, and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, all of which are exerting downward pressure on commodity prices. One analyst describes the current situation as a "bear market," reflecting the significant decline in the Bloomberg Spot Commodity Index, which tracks energy, metals and agriculture futures. The index has fallen by as much as 11 percent from its peak in May 2024, suggesting a broad-based decline in commodity prices as the global economic outlook continues to deteriorate.



