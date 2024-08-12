Trump Media reveals significant losses, revenue decline in second quarter of 2024

(MENAFN) Trump Media, the social company majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, reported a substantial net loss of over USD16 million in the second quarter of 2024. The company, which operates the Truth Social app frequently used by Trump, experienced a notable decline in revenue during the fiscal quarter that ended on June 30, compared to the same period in the previous year. The financial results reflect ongoing challenges for Trump Media as it navigates a competitive social media landscape and struggles to maintain profitability.



The financial struggles of Trump Media were also evident in the sharp decline of its stock price. After initially reaching a peak of more than USD71 per share following its public trading debut in late March, which was facilitated by a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the stock price plummeted. By Friday afternoon, shares had fallen significantly, closing at USD26.21. This steep drop underscores the market's reaction to the company's ongoing financial difficulties and declining revenue, raising concerns about the long-term viability of the business.



For the quarter ended June 30, Trump Media reported a net loss of USD16.37 million, which, although slightly less than the USD22.8 million loss reported for the same quarter in 2023, still highlights the company’s ongoing financial struggles. Additionally, revenue for the quarter was just USD839,000, down from USD1.2 million in the same quarter last year. These figures indicate that Trump Media is facing significant headwinds in its efforts to generate income and reduce losses, reflecting broader challenges in sustaining its business operations amidst fluctuating user engagement and market interest.



