Date
8/12/2024 5:32:49 AM
12 august 2024
Company Announcement number 59/20 24
Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Cibor6®, RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3® Green
Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3® Green and a new mortgage bond (RO) for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®.
The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:
| Reference rate
| Series
| Cur-rency
| Interest rate floor
| Interest margin
| Initial coupon*
| Amorti-sation
| Conven-tion
| Maturity
| CIBOR 6M
| 12R
| DKK
| No
| TBD
| 3.75%
| Hybrid**
| Actual/ actual
| 01-10-2027
| NIBOR 3M
| 16G
| NOK
| 0.00%
| TBD
| 5.00%
| Bullet
| Actual/ 360
| 01-10-2027
| STIBOR 3M
| 15E
| SEK
| 0.00%
| TBD
| 4.00%
| Bullet
| Actual/ actual
| 01-10-2028
*) The initial coupon applies until 1.10.2024.
**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
