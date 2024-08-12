عربي


Opening Of New Floating-Rate Bonds


8/12/2024 5:32:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
12 august 2024


Company Announcement number 59/20 24

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Cibor6®, RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3® Green

Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3® Green and a new mortgage bond (RO) for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Series Cur-rency Interest rate floor Interest margin Initial coupon* Amorti-sation Conven-tion Maturity
CIBOR 6M 12R DKK No TBD 3.75% Hybrid** Actual/ actual 01-10-2027
NIBOR 3M 16G NOK 0.00% TBD 5.00% Bullet Actual/ 360 01-10-2027
STIBOR 3M 15E SEK 0.00% TBD 4.00% Bullet Actual/ actual 01-10-2028

*) The initial coupon applies until 1.10.2024.
**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans.


The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


The Executive Management


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment

  • Nr. 59_Aabning af 12R 15E og 16G aug24_uk

