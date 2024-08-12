Ranvir Shorey: Don’T Have Any Affinity For Playing Central Part In Comedy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Ranvir Shorey, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series 'Shekhar Home', has said that he is absolutely comfortable playing the“foil” in a comedy provided the scene works in its entirety.

Ranvir told IANS,“I don't have any particular affinity for playing the central part in comedy, I'm very much comfortable playing the foil as long as the scene works. This series was a very satisfying experience for me”.

The further mentioned that comedy with mystery is one of the greatest subgenres to exist.

He said,“For me, as a genre, it is very exciting. In this series, the central piece of mystery and comedy comes from Kay Kay Menon's character. Through the eyes of my character in the show, the viewers get to know about his character”.

Ranvir was also recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', where he was one of the finalists. His stint in the show garnered significant attention, and connected with the viewers. The actor ended his journey in the third spot, staying behind Naezy and winner Sana Makbul.

Meanwhile, 'Shekhar Home', which also stars Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, is directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee. The actor essays the role of Jayvrat Sahni, and works closely with Kay Kay Menon's titular character of a detective. The show is set in Kolkata of the 90s, and follows Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir's characters as they take on the challenge of cracking the killings.

The series has shades of comedy blended with mystery, and promises to be a compelling watch for the connoisseurs of the mystery genre.

Produced under BBC Studios Productions, the series is set to debut on JioCinema on August 14.