Kirti Kulhari: I Get Offers That Don’T Always Interest Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Kirti Kulhari, who is all geared up for the upcoming detective drama 'Shekhar Home' has shared thoughts on her evolving career, and said she gets offers that don't always interest her.

Kirti, who has been in the for the past 14 years, shared: "Although I've been working on feature films which aren't out yet and I am also exploring production, I think the industry needs to evolve. I get offers that don't always interest me."

"The sheer volume of work can sometimes impact quality, and the distinction between OTT and stars should be eliminated. Everyone should be equally recognized. My role in this series is a refreshing change, combining detective elements with humor, and it's something new compared to my previous work," she added.

'Shekhar Home' is inspired by the written works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Kay Kay Menon stars as the eccentric detective Shekhar Home, with Kulhari's role enhancing the show's mix of suspense and humor. The series promises a gripping tale of friendship, love, betrayal, crime, and thrilling adventures.

It stars Ranvir Shorey as Jayvrat Sahni.

'Shekhar Home' will premiere on JioCinema Premium from August 14.

Meanwhile, Kirti had made her acting debut in 2010 with the film 'Khichdi: The Movie'. She has then appeared in films like 'Shaitaan', 'Sooper Se Ooper', 'Jal'.

Kirti got a breakthrough with her role as Falak in the 2016 legal thriller film 'Pink', directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha. The movie featured an ensemble cast, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

She then played the lead in 'Indu Sarkar', and also appeared in 'Blackmail'.

Kirti featured in 'Mission Mangal' directed by Jagan Shakti, which was loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

The 39-year-old actress starred in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Shaadisthan', and 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan'.

She has also featured in web series like -- 'Four More Shots Please!', 'Bard of Blood', 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors', and 'Human'.