Chhaya Animal Hospital Successfully Hosted An Interactive Session On“Embrace Compassion Giving A Voice To The Voiceless”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 12th August, 2024: Chhaya Animal Hospital, under the aegis of the registered trust People for the Respect n Care of Animals (PRCA), successfully hosted its interactive session,“Embrace Compassion – Giving a Voice to the Voiceless,” at Kenilworth Hotel, Kolkata. The event highlighted the extraordinary efforts of Chhaya Animal Hospital in providing care and shelter to injured, abandoned, and abused animals across West Bengal.



The event was attended by: Mr. Dilip Doshi, Former Cricketer; Mr. Raju Bharat, CMD, Kenilworth Hotels; Mr. Utsav Parekh, Chairman, SMIFS, Capital Markets Limited.; Mr. Gaurang Jalan, Film maker, National Award Winner; Mr. Bickram Ghosh, Maestro Tabla Player; Ms. Alokananda Roy, Dancer, Social Activist; Dr. V. R. Ramanan, Director Peerless Group of Hospitals; Mr. Debasis Kumar, MLA; Mr. Rajiv Gujral, Former Director Taj International Hotels; Mr. Manish Hemani, Coordinator, Arham Yuva Seva Group, Parasdham Kolkata; Mr. Samit Malhotra, Athlete, Commonwealth Games Medal Winner, Businessman; Mr. Viren Sohanraj Singhvi, Chairman, Singhvi Charitable Trust, Businessman & many other eminent personalities.



Chhaya's event brought together animal lovers, caregivers & supporters from civil society and government to learn about the hospital's comprehensive services and its impact since its inception in 2008. With a built-up area of 40,000 sq. ft., the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including 66 well-ventilated kennels, an operation theatre, and solar-powered amenities, ensuring optimal care for over 100,000 animals to date.



Ms. Sharda Radhakrishnan, Founder Trustee of Chhaya, shared inspiring insights into the organization's mission. "Our goal has always been to offer a safe haven for street animals in need and to provide them with the care they deserve," she said.“We operate with a no-kill policy and are dedicated to treating and rehabilitating animals, including those with severe conditions like cancer or amputation.”



The event featured presentations on Chhaya's ongoing projects, including their innovative Gaushala for injured cows and horses and the comprehensive CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) program that sees around 200 dogs neutered each month.



Highlighting the support received from the community, Mr. Utsav Parekh and Mr. R. Chamaria, who were instrumental in the establishment and expansion of the hospital, were recognized for their contributions. The success of Chhaya Animal Hospital is a testament to the collective efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations committed to animal welfare, remarked Mr Dilip Doshi, who has been associated since inception too.



The event concluded with a call to action for continued support and involvement in the cause. Chhaya Animal Hospital remains steadfast in its mission to provide compassionate care and to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves.





