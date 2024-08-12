National Library Highlights Legacy Of Prominent Literary Critic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's prominent literary critic Rafael Huseynov, turns 70
years old this year, Azernews reports.
On this occasion, a large book exhibition titled "Academician
Rafael Huseynov - 70" opened its doors at the National Library.
The book exhibition showcased the scientist's works, fundamental
scientific researches, valuable monographs, compiler, translated
and edited literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages,
articles published in periodicals and much more.
Rafael Huseynov started his literary activity in 1975 with his
poems published in the pages of "Ireli" newspaper published in
Kurdamir district and appeared in periodicals from time to
time.
He is the author of about 600 scientific studies, more than 700
journalistic articles, the scriptwriter and director of 14
full-length documentary-journalistic films, the author of more than
3500 television and radio programs and programs.
He compiled Mehsati Ganjavi's rubai, wrote a book of memories
about H. Javid, R. Rza and N. Rafibayli, "Mahsati Ganjavi -
herself, her words, her footprints", "Word statue", "Above time",
"The truth of the great way" , "There won't be a second" and so
on.
Among the television films based on his script are "Ocaq
başı"(1990), "Məhsəti zirvəsi" (2013), "Söz məbədi. Nizaminin
salamı" (2020), "Bakıxanovlar" (2020), "İşıqla yazılan
tarix"(2020), "Hər evin qonağı"(2021) and many others.
Since 2003, Rafael Huseynov has been the director of the Nizami
Museum of Azerbaijani Literature.
Academician Rafael Huseynov was evaluated for his great services
and long-term effective socio-political activity in the development
of the science of literary studies in Azerbaijan.
He was awarded many prizes and awards, including the honorary
title of Honored Art Worker and the Order of Honor.
Notably, the Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of
knowledge for bookworms.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library has an extensive collection of literature in
Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has
collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and
foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the
status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's
faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding.
In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing
houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook
"Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library
launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to
restore libraries in the Garabagh region.
A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund
by a number of international organisations working in the field of
culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local
authors, publishers, and print houses.
