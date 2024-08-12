Gulf Science Forum 2024 Begins In Oman, Qatar Participates With Elite Of Innovators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Gulf Science Forum 2024 kicked off, yesterday, in Salalah, the Sultanate of Oman, with the participation of over 60 young innovators from both genders in the GCC countries, as well as Jordan and Morocco, with 38 projects competing at the forum.

The forum is part of the action plan for the Youth Empowerment Committee for 2024, as approved by Their Highnesses and Excellencies, GCC ministers of Youth and Sport. It is hosted by the of Culture, Sports, and Youth of Oman.

The event is intended to promote the culture of innovation as an added value in the economies of countries, to advance the Gulf community, explore innovative solutions to some of vexing challenges facing the Gulf community, share ideas and experiences, and highlight the scientific talents.

Running until August 15, the forum brings together the Qatar Scientific Cub (QSC) with a delegation led by QSC Executive Director Eng Rashid Al Rahimi, Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al- Thani, in his capacity as an arbitrator in the educational field, along with a host of Qatari innovators, including Eng. Mohamed Al Qasabi, who presents his innovation in the form of the“O Pass” offside performance analysis system. This system helps football referees accurately detect offside situations using UWB tags on the ball and players, allowing for precise tracking of their positions throughout the match.

Also participating in the delegation is innovator Sarah Al Baker with her project on a wireless power transmission device, developed by a specialized team in QSC and has won several awards, including the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions award. It is a device that uses electromagnetic energy to transmit power wirelessly from one location to another.

Innovator Munira Al Baker is participating with her project on the“PAPR” air purification and respiration device. This device is designed to purify the air and protect medical staff from the risk of viral infection transmission.

Additionally, innovator Hamad Al Yafei is presenting his project on the smart farm. This project focuses on providing a sustainable and intelligent agricultural environment suitable for all types of farms.

The forum features a special exhibition of innovations, which is divided into six different fields, primarily food security, education, logistical support, health, tourism, and energy. These areas fall under four sustainable development goals, chiefly clean and affordable energy, industry, innovation, and infrastructure; decent work and economic growth; and partnerships to achieve these goals.