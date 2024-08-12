Indonesian President-Elect To Continue New Capital Development

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Aug 12 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia's president-elect, Prabowo Subianto, said today that, he is committed to continuing the development of the country's new capital, Nusantara, during his administration.

Prabowo told reporters in Nusantara, in the province of East Kalimantan, that, he was ready to work in the presidential office in the new capital, after being inaugurated as the president.

“I think I have said many times that I am committed to continuing, if possible I will complete (the project),” he said.

It was reported that the 72-year-old politician will be sworn-in, in Nusantara in Oct, when President Joko Widodo ends his term.– NNN-ANTARA