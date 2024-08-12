Indonesian President-Elect To Continue New Capital Development
Date
8/12/2024 5:17:21 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JAKARTA, Aug 12 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia's president-elect, Prabowo Subianto, said today that, he is committed to continuing the development of the country's new capital, Nusantara, during his administration.
Prabowo told reporters in Nusantara, in the province of East Kalimantan, that, he was ready to work in the presidential office in the new capital, after being inaugurated as the president.
“I think I have said many times that I am committed to continuing, if possible I will complete (the project),” he said.
It was reported that the 72-year-old politician will be sworn-in, in Nusantara in Oct, when President Joko Widodo ends his term.– NNN-ANTARA
MENAFN12082024000200011047ID1108543712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.