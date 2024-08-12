Indonesia Held First Cabinet Meeting In New Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Aug 12 (NNN-ANTARA) – The Indonesian held its first plenary cabinet meeting, in the country's new capital, Nusantara in East Kalimantan province, today meeting, led by President Joko Widodo, was held in the Garuda Palace, participated by Vice President, Ma'ruf Amin, and all ministers.

The meeting was reportedly focused on the evaluation of the current government and next year's programmes, including the transition to the new government.

The upcoming Independence Day celebration will be held in Nusantara, a multi-billion-dollar mega project, this Saturday.

President Widodo, who will end his term in Oct this year, will be accompanied by his successor Prabowo Subianto, the winner of the presidential election held in Feb, this year.

Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is vice president-elect, is scheduled to attend the ceremony, led by Ma'ruf Amin, in Jakarta.– NNN-ANTARA