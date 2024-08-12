(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 AUGUST 2024 AT 12:00 PM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Herlin

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Herlin, Ilkka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Cargotec Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20240810083239_160

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-09

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571013

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1883 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1883 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:



Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people.