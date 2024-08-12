U.S. Aquatic Herbicide Market Set To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 7.54% From 2024 To 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Aquatic Herbicide Poised for Growth: Valued at $204.56 Million in 2023, Expected to Reach $384.65 Million by 2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. aquatic herbicide market was valued at approximately US$ 204.56 million in 2023 and is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated US$ 384.65 million by 2032. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The expansion of the aquatic herbicide market in the United States is driven by increasing efforts to manage aquatic weed growth, which poses significant challenges to water resources and ecosystems. Factors contributing to the market growth include rising awareness about the environmental impact of invasive aquatic plants, the need for effective water management solutions, and advancements in herbicide formulations.As the market evolves, stakeholders are focusing on developing innovative and eco-friendly herbicide solutions to address the growing demand for sustainable water management practices. The market is expected to witness continued investment in research and development, leading to enhanced product offerings and broader applications.Key Highlights:Market Size (2023): $204.56 millionProjected Market Size (2032): $384.65 millionCAGR (2024–2032): 7.54%Drivers: Enhanced herbicide technology, environmental management, and increased awareness of aquatic weed control.Market DynamicsDriver: Desire for Higher Crop Yields and Efficient Weed ManagementThe desire for higher crop yields and efficient weed management is a significant driver in the aquatic herbicide market in the US. With the global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for food is expected to increase by 70%. This has put immense pressure on the agricultural sector to produce more with limited resources. In the US, corn and soybean yields have seen an increase of 10-15 bushels per acre over the past decade, partly due to improved weed management practices. Efficient weed control can prevent yield losses of up to 50 bushels per acre in severely infested fields, making it a critical component of modern farming.Farmers are also looking for ways to manage weeds more efficiently to reduce labor and input costs. The average cost of herbicide application per acre can range from $25 to $60, depending on the crop and weed pressure. By adopting efficient weed management practices, farmers can save up to 30% on herbicide costs. Additionally, the use of aquatic herbicides can reduce the need for mechanical weed control, which can be labor-intensive and costly. For example, studies have shown that effective herbicide programs can reduce the need for hand weeding by up to 80 hours per acre. This not only lowers labor costs but also allows farmers to focus on other critical aspects of crop management, thereby optimizing overall farm productivity.For more information, please contact:-Major Players in the US Aquatic Herbicide Market.Alligare.BASF.Dow.DuPont.Nufarm.SePRO.Syngenta.Monsanto.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Product Type.Chemical Based.Biological/ EnvironmentaloBacteriaoPlantoAnimalsBy Ingredient- Chemical Based.Glyphosate.Diquat.2,4-D.Imazapyr.Triclopyr.OthersBy Type.Contact.SystemicBy Formulation.Liquid.Granular or SolidBy Application.Surface Water Treatment.Agriculture.Sports & Recreational Centers.Aquaculture.Industrial Water Treatment.Private Households.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Direct.DistributorsBy Company.Branded.GenericDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

