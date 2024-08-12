Gurmeet Choudhary Starts His Week With Workout To Fuel Body, Mind

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Gurmeet Choudhary shared that he started his week with a strong workout to his body and mind.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the gym. In the image, he is seen in a black T-shirt paired with shorts. His body looks pumped up as he showcased his beefed up muscles on camera.

“Starting the week strong with a workout to fuel both body and mind. Every day is a chance to get better, to push limits, and to build the best version of myself. Let's keep the momentum going! #MondayMotivation,” the actor, who is also a trained martial artist, wrote as the caption.

Gurmeet started his journey in showbiz by portraying the role of Lord Ram in the series“Ramayan” on television in 2009. His wife Debina Bonnerjee played Sita. The two then featured in a reality show“Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

The actor was then seen in the show“Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami. After which, Gurmeet featured in a string of TV shows such as“Punar Vivah”,“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”,“Nach Baliye 6” and“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.

It was in 2015, when Gurmeet stepped into the world of cinema with the psychological thriller“Khamoshiyan”. He was then seen in movies such as“Mr. X”,“Wajah Tum Ho”,“Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana” and“Paltan”.

His most recent work includes“Commander Karan Saxena” an action espionage thriller. It also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.

The actor recently went on a holiday to Kolkata with Debina. He had taken to Instagram, where he shared a picture from Park Street in the city of joy and captioned it:“Enjoying the warm welcome of our beloved city Kolkata."

It was in 2011, when Gurmeet and Debina got married. However, the couple once again tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and had their second daughter in November 2022.