Naqiyah Haji’S Reveals Her I-Day Plans: 'Flag Hoisting, Watching Patriotic Film'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Ahead of the Independence Day, Naqiyah Haji has shared her heartfelt thoughts on what it means to her, and revealed her plans--which includes participating in the flag hoisting ceremony, and watching a patriotic film.

As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, Naqiyah, who is currently seen as Nikki in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', shared: "For me, Independence Day symbolises the idea that with great power comes great responsibility. Freedom is a powerful gift, and it's our duty to cherish and use it wisely to leave a positive mark on the world."

"My plans for the day include participating in the flag hoisting ceremony at my building, and if I have a shoot, I'm sure we'll find a way to celebrate there as well. I also look forward to watching a patriotic film and embracing the essence of our independence," she said.

She further said: "I am incredibly proud of how far our country has come and the progress we're making. I am grateful for our nation, our people, and the direction we are heading. This Independence Day, let's all commit to being better citizens, to contribute positively to our country's growth, and to use our freedom responsibly."

The show had marked 150 episodes last month, and also stars Vibhav Roy, and Shefali Jariwala in the lead. Actor Siddhant Issar is playing the 'ultimate villain' in the show.

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs on Star Bharat.

Meanwhile, Naqiyah has essayed the role of Sheetal in the romantic series titled 'Badtameez Dil', created by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prashant Bhagia. The series features Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Mallika Dua, Minissha Lamba and Shivam Bhaargava. It was produced under the banner of ALTBalaji and is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

The show also features Keshab Uppal, Elena Tuteja, Shivam Bhargava, Mallika Dua, Ruma Mondal, and Affy Ali in pivotal roles.