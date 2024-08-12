Hyperfusion Partners With Dubai AI And Web3 Festival To Drive AI Innovation And Expand Technological Horizons

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 12th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dubai AI & Web3 Festival is pleased to announce its partnership with Hyperfusion, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hyperfusion and the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. This landmark collaboration highlights our commitment to advancing AI integration and underscores the UAE's vision for a digitally advanced technological landscape.







Hyperfusion is dedicated to delivering best-in-class performance through significant investments in intellectual property (IP) and data centre optimisation designs. These investments enable it to provide cutting-edge tools for AI projects and initiatives, ensuring its clients have access to the highest levels of technology while maintaining competitive pricing. Its focus on innovation and efficiency guarantees that clients can leverage state-of-the-art technology solutions to succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI computing.

Quentin Reyes, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hyperfusion and a member of the festival's advisory committee, emphasised the significance of this partnership. He described the collaboration with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 as a pivotal moment to drive AI advancements across various sectors. Talking about the partnership, he commented,“At the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival, we witness the convergence of visionary leadership and cutting-edge AI, propelling the future of technology. The UAE's strategic vision is creating a dynamic environment for AI advancements.”

Hyperfusion recently launched its advanced GPU AI servers in the UAE, marking a major milestone in AI technology for the GCC region. These servers are designed to foster innovation, ensure security, and shape the future of AI. By utilising cutting-edge GPU technology, Hyperfusion enables businesses to fully harness AI's potential, driving growth and unlocking new opportunities.

AI has the potential to revolutionise various sectors by improving efficiency and effectiveness. Recent studies indicate that businesses adopting AI experience a 40% reduction in response times and a 38% increase in satisfaction . According to McKinsey, organisations implementing AI can achieve a 20% increase in operational efficiency and a 10-15% reduction in costs . Hyperfusion is committed to employing AI to provide enhanced experiences and solutions, ensuring every interaction and initiative is seamlessly supported.

Join us at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 to explore how AI is transforming industries and driving technological advancement.

About Dubai AI & Web3 Festival

Dubai AI & Web3 Festival, organised by the Dubai AI Campus in strategic partnership with DIFC and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office, is a premier event cementing Dubai's role as a pioneer in the global digital economy.

This dynamic platform brings together the brightest minds to explore and expand the commercial possibilities of AI and Web3 technologies. Attendees will experience state-of-the-art integrations of artificial intelligence, blockchain, XR, and decentralised systems, driving the progression of digital economies and technological innovation. Join us to engage with the future of technology at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival.

About Hyperfusion

Hyperfusion is a leading provider in high-performance computing and data centre solutions, dedicated to supporting AI projects and initiatives. By investing in cutting-edge intellectual property (IP) and optimised data centre designs, Hyperfusion delivers best-in-class performance to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Hyperfusion empowers organisations to harness the power of advanced computing technologies, enabling them to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.