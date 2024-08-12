Holon Forges Ground-Breaking Partnership To Power A Sustainable Data Future At The Dubai AI And Web3 Festival

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Integrating distributed and data innovation with existing property infrastructure to enhance AI capabilities while minimizing planetary impact.

Dubai, UAE, 12th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Holon, represented by Managing Director, Heath Behncke, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties. The collaboration is set to drive forward AI and property infrastructure integration within the Web3 and data storage sectors and underscores our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for a digitally advanced and sustainable ecosystem.







Heath, and a member of the festival's advisory committee, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership. He described the collaboration with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 as a crucial step towards advancing AI-driven innovations in sustainable data storage and computation that can re-purpose existing property infrastructure. By combining Holon's expertise in verifiably green data solutions with the festival's influence, Heath aims to accelerate the adoption of environmentally friendly data management practices that is attractive for business. He expressed his dedication to supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable technology and highlighted Holon's commitment to creating a future where AI-powered solutions not only enhance business operations but also contribute to a greener planet.

Data consumption is exploding, with the Holon Data Report conservatively forecasting that over 75,000 Zetabytes (ZiB) per annum of data will be created by 2040 as a result of machine-generated data, and represents an exponential shift from the total of human-generated data of 1 ZiB in 2010 to over 100 ZiB in 2020. Additionally, approximately 4 ZiB of enterprise storage is available globally today, and the world will require closer to 1,000 ZiB of enterprise storage, or some 250 times larger than today's capacity, by 2040. Unfortunately, this digital expansion is accompanied by a growing carbon footprint. According to Andrae & Edler , data centres are forecasted to consume 8% of global electricity demand by 2030. To mitigate this, a swift transition to sustainable data practices is imperative. As Heath emphasises,“Data is the world's new commodity that's growing exponentially and guzzling energy like there's no tomorrow. And if we want a data-sustainable tomorrow, it's critical to leave dirty-data behind and move to verifiably green data as fast as we can.”

Holon's partnership with the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable data management. By combining Holon's cutting-edge data infrastructure with the festival's global influence, we are poised to drive significant advancements in AI and Web3 technologies. Holon's solutions, which underpin improved data collection, processing, analytics, application and visualization, combined with integrated energy efficiencies and existing property infrastructure, are essential components of a sustainable digital future. We believe that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for fostering a global ecosystem dedicated to responsible data practices and innovation. Together, we are committed to shaping a world where data is not only a valuable asset but also a force for good.

Join us at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 to see how AI is reshaping the Web3 Sector. Holon looks forward to presenting further groundbreaking innovations in the coming months, as per its commitment to revolutionise AI in the Web3 sector.

For more information, please contact:

Shadi Dawi

Director, Public Relations & Partnerships – Global & MEA

Trescon Global

Mobile: +971 55 498 4989

...

Valencia De Souza

Senior PR Executive

SOCIATE Communications

Mobile: +971 50 562 5190

...

About Dubai AI & Web3 Festival

Dubai AI & Web3 Festival, organised by the Dubai AI Campus in strategic partnership with DIFC and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office, is a premier event cementing Dubai's role as a pioneer in the global digital economy.

This dynamic platform brings together the brightest minds to explore and expand the commercial possibilities of AI and Web3 technologies. Attendees will experience state-of-the-art integrations of artificial intelligence, blockchain, XR, and decentralised systems, driving the progression of digital economies and technological innovation. Join us to engage with the future of technology at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival.

About Holon

An Australian-based publicly limited (unlisted) company, focused on innovation and technology since 2018, strives to be the greenest Web3 infrastructure company globally and the first to establish a 100% verifiably green data network. The company's mission is to accelerate the transition to green data and empower data ownership by providing green edge, decentralized, distributed, and verifiable data storage and compute services for the data market, driven by the growth in AI and Web3.