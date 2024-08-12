Shepskyai To Introduce Adaptive AI-Driven Bots For Crypto Trading In Upcoming Launch

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Melbourne, Australia, 12th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The team working on the ShepskyAI project is announcing the upcoming launch of trading bots driven by AI technology. With real-time adaptation to conditions, these bots will provide traders with intelligent and effective strategies.

ShepskyAI's revolutionary use of large language models sets it apart from other platforms. Specifically, this project continuously learns from various data sources and evolves its strategies. Their $SEKY token will educate and empower traders, investors, and developers in the ever-changing world of crypto markets.

Approaching the Launch of ShepskyAI's($SEKY) Adaptive AI-Driven Trading Bots

The implementation of adaptive AI-driven trading bots is a game-changer in crypto trading. SEKY token utilizes LLM technology to continuously learn from various data sources and adapt its strategies to market fluctuations. This provides traders with a secure platform for cryptocurrency trading, helping them make informed decisions.

The project's upcoming launch coincides with the presale, expected on 18th Nov 2024. The official go-live will introduce the world to ShepskyAI's AI-driven trading bots and their unique features. These include real-time responses, comprehensive blockchain and token performance analysis, and a user-friendly interface for beginners and experts.

Investors can expect real-time insights and analysis to build a portfolio. Furthermore, developers can access detailed information about blockchain technologies and token structures through ShepskyAI's bots. Traders will also benefit from staying updated with the latest market trends and analytics the bots provide.

Adaptive and Intelligent Trading

One of the standout features of ShepskyAI's bots is their ability to adapt to market conditions. Whether it's a bull market or a bear market, our bots adjust their strategies accordingly. They analyze vast amounts of data at lightning speed, identifying opportunities and risks that human traders might miss. This adaptive nature ensures that traders are always one step ahead, maximizing profits while minimizing risks.

Security and Transparency

At ShepskyAI, we understand the importance of security and transparency in the crypto space. Our platform is built with state-of-the-art encryption and security protocols to ensure that user data and funds are always protected. Additionally, we believe in complete transparency. Users can track the performance of their bots in real-time, with detailed analytics and reports available at their fingertips.

ShepskyAI's Roadmap to Success

The project's roadmap to success has four phases, each with specific goals and objectives in mind:



Phase 1 : This phase focused on building initial awareness and hype for the project through audits, presale events, and social media activation.

Phase 2 : ShepskyAI is now focused on product development and launch by following its roadmap. The team aims to complete app development and secure listings on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Phase 3 : After successfully launching the app, the next phase involves testing, beta releases, and further listings on popular exchanges. Phase 4 : Finally, ShepskyAI will fully release its app to the public and engage with its community through an airdrop. This will increase brand recognition and attract potential users to the platform.

ShepskyAI's official website is a great source of information for a more detailed take on the project's roadmap.

The $SEKY Tokenomics

The $SEKY token has a vital role in the ShepskyAI ecosystem. In summary, it serves as a means of educating traders, providing market analysis and predictions, and fostering a knowledgeable community. With a presale allocation of 40%, the team is committed to fueling the growth of this project.

The remaining token allocations are equally important in ensuring the success and stability of $SEKY. A 20% marketing fund will help the team spread awareness about ShepskyAI and attract more users to the platform. Meanwhile, the project finance/funds allocation of 15% will support the development and maintenance of the platform.

For those looking to stake their tokens, the project has set aside 15% specifically for staking rewards. This incentivizes users to hold onto their $SEKY tokens and further contributes to the overall health of the ShepskyAI ecosystem. The last 10% of tokens fund liquidity. This remaining percentage allows seamless trading and exchange of $SEKY on various platforms.

About ShepskyAI

ShepskyAI is a new AI-based platform that is disrupting the cryptocurrency landscape. With its Large Language Model (LLM) technology, ShepskyAI provides real-time responses to crypto, blockchain, and token analysis queries. This platform offers an intelligent and seamless experience for experienced traders and newcomers.

The team behind ShepskyAI has a clear vision: to simplify the crypto industry by providing accurate and timely information. And as the market approaches the November 18th launch, excitement is building around this project.

Any trader (or simply crypto enthusiast) can learn more about ShepskyAI and the $SEKY token on the project's official website . The social pages below provide updates and additional information on how this project plans to release AI-driven trading bots.

