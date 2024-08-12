Pneuma Systems Infusion Technology Accepted By FDA's Highly Selective Safer Technologies Program (Step)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expedited FDA review brings safer technologies to patients sooner

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Systems Corporation is pleased to announce the acceptance of its PneumaFlowTM Controller and Administration Sets into the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Safer Technologies Program (STeP) for Medical Devices. STeP is an accelerated regulatory review process to give patients more timely access to innovation by expediting development, assessment, and review of 510(k) documentation.



"This is a tremendous milestone," says Pneuma Founder and CEO Jeffrey Carlisle. "Not just for Pneuma, but for the infusion pump industry and, most importantly, for patients and nurses everywhere."

Pneuma defines a new standard of care in infusion therapy

The STeP initiative was launched by the FDA in 2021 with a rigorous application process to expedite the development and review of innovative medical devices that offer a significant advantage over currently available options. As of the end of 2023,

just 35 devices had been selected for STeP.

FDA will collaborate with Pneuma through interactive and frequent communications, real-time feedback, and regulatory support leading to the Company's 510(k) submission.

Peggy McDaniel, BSN RN, Pneuma's Director of Clinical Support shares, "I have been in the trenches with infusion devices, fellow nurses, and patients for decades. Our team is ready to prove and quantify significant improvements in patient care, infusion safety, and nurse efficiency. We are grateful the FDA has given us the chance to verify this innovative approach."

There have been more than 50 FDA recalls of infusion systems in the last 10 years to protect patient safety.

Seeing an industry plagued with these recalls and safety issues, Pneuma's approach eliminates legacy problems and transforms the standard of care for patients and nurses with its patented technologies, modern components, and cutting-edge software. The PneumaFlowTM Controller provides significant reduction in electromechanical complexity and vastly improved reliability compared to infusion pumps currently on the market.

Beyond improvements to the underlying flow control technologies, Pneuma is focused on addressing the unmet needs of clinicians and patients who directly interact with these devices.

Safer, more reliable technology that measures both flow rate and fluid volume offers opportunities to measurably improve fluid flow, workflow, information flow, and cash flow.

About

Pneuma



Pneuma Systems

is a New Hampshire

based

company

founded

by Jeffrey Carlisle, who also is the founder of

Ivenix , which was recently acquired by Fresenius. Pneuma is dedicated to removing obstacles in the infusion therapy process that interfere with a nurse's ability to care for the patient. More information about Pneuma Systems is available at



or at

LinkedIn.



The Pneuma Systems Corporation PneumaFlowTM Controller and Administration Sets are under development and have not been cleared by the FDA. They are not yet available for commercial sale in the United States.



