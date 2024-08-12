Observsmart Adds Clinical Expert, Susan Branagan, To Their Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvisALERT Solutions – ObservSMART is pleased to announce the addition of Susan "Susie" Branagan, BSN, RN, a clinical expert, to its team.

With over 24 years of multi-specialty clinical experience and 13 years of leadership, Susie brings a wealth of knowledge and practical insights to ObservSMART. Her familiarity with the ObservSMART technology, was gained through her previous leadership role at an ObservSMART partner hospital and positions her to compliment the company's services.

"I am excited to join ObservSMART and contribute to their commitment to patient safety and compliance. Having worked firsthand with the only proximity-required system available on the market, I've seen the positive impact that ObservSMART's solutions provides."

"We are thrilled to welcome Susie to the team," said Noreen Gottfried, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Her extensive clinical background and firsthand experience with ObservSMART make her an invaluable asset. Susan will play a pivotal role in furthering our mission to ensure patient safety and improve compliance through innovative solutions."

In her new role, Susie will collaborate closely with potential and current clients, to provide clinical guidance, ensuring that the company continues to stay ahead of the ever-changing demands of healthcare.

"I am excited to join ObservSMART and contribute to their commitment to patient safety and compliance," Susie remarked. "Having worked firsthand with the only proximity-required system available on the market, I've seen the positive impact that ObservSMART's solutions provides. As a leader, knowing that patients were truly rounded on helped me sleep at night. I am eager to leverage my clinical experience to help drive innovation and continued excellence."

ObservSMART remains dedicated to empowering healthcare facilities with their innovative compliance solutions that mitigate risk by ensuring safety, decreasing sentinel events, and falls while promoting staff engagement and accountability.

For more information about ObservSMART and its innovative compliance solutions, visit observsmart .

About InvisALERT Solutions - ObservSMART:

InvisALERT Solutions - ObservSMART is a leading provider of patient safety solutions, specializing in compliance technology for healthcare facilities. The company is committed to advancing healthcare through innovative technology that improves outcomes and enhances care team efficiency.

